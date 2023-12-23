Icon
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads

BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads

Explore the highlights of BGMI's triumphant 2023 journey, from favorite drop zones to thrilling events. A year of records, battles, and community engagement unveiled.

By: HT TECH
Dec 23 2023, 13:19 IST
BGMI 2023: Explore the trends and highlights that defined India’s favorite battle royale game! (BGMI)

As the final echoes of 2023 reverberate through the gaming world, KRAFTON India and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) take a moment to celebrate a year brimming with epic battles, monumental achievements, and a surge in popularity. With BGMI's total downloads surpassing a staggering 199 million and 2023 alone witnessing over 100 million downloads, the year solidifies BGMI's standing as India's premier battle royale game. Check out the BGMI 2023 trends and more below.

Top Trends That Defined BGMI in 2023

1. Favorite Drop Locations

In the dynamic world of BGMI, the importance of choosing the right drop location cannot be overstated. In 2023, seasoned players frequently opted for familiar grounds, such as the halls of School, the strategic Sosnovka Military Base, and the tense battlegrounds of Hospital. 

2. Weapon of the Year and Most Coveted Items

The M416, AKM, and UMP45 emerged as the weapons of choice, intensifying battles across the BGMI landscape. Meanwhile, the Combat Knife, Pan, and M416 topped the list of the most sought-after items, playing pivotal roles in survival and contributing to players' well-equipped arsenals.

3. Vehicles of Choice

Style met function as players navigated the vast BGMI world. The trusty Dacia and UAZ took the lead as favored options for traversing challenging terrains in 2023.

4. Most Played Maps

BGMI enthusiasts immersed themselves in the most-played maps of 2023, with the Team DeathMatch Warehouse offering intense team battles and Ranked Erangel providing strategic opportunities that shaped the gaming landscape.

5. Most Anticipated In-Game Event

BGMI continued to raise the bar in 2023 with exciting in-game events and collaborations. The introduction of Ranveer Singh as a playable character, complete with a special crate and event, showcased the game's commitment to elevating the gaming experience. Additionally, the Dragon Ball Mode event seamlessly merged the thrill of BGMI with the iconic Dragon Ball universe, featuring themed modes and a Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super mode.

6. BGMI Player Strongholds

Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bangalore emerged as the strongholds of BGMI enthusiasts, reflecting the widespread popularity and dedicated player base that contributed significantly to BGMI's success.

7. Most Engaged Community

  • BGMI experienced unprecedented community engagement in 2023, standing out as one of the most active and involved gaming communities to date.
  • BGMI ranked 4 globally as the most searched game, according to the Google Year in Search 2023 survey.
  • BGMI Ki Boli community easter egg hunt became the contest with the Most User Generated Content, boasting over 54,000 videos created by passionate BGMI fans.
  • The trailer for BGMI's docu-series, "India Ki Heartbeat," emerged as the most commented trailer, garnering over 13,500 comments.

As BGMI bids farewell to 2023, it leaves behind a legacy of epic battles, thriving communities, and a gaming experience that continues to captivate players across India and beyond.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 13:19 IST
