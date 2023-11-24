BGMI A3 Royale Pass giveaway announced! Grab the opportunity to get items for FREE

Battlegrounds Mobile Indoa (BGMI) made a return to India in May this year after a 10-month absence. Since then, Krafton, the game's developer has been making efforts to attract Indian gamers, although BGMI faces stiff competition from the likes of Garena Free Fire MAX, and Call of Duty Mobile. To entice gamers, Krafton has now announced a giveaway competition where gamers can get their hands on the BGMI A3 Royale Pass that was recently introduced in the game. Know all about it.

BGMI A3 Royale Pass: Details

The BGMI A3 Royale Pass has been titled “Freaky Fiesta”. The Royale Pass brings several prizes, although none of them are free and players are presented with a set of challenges that they will need to overcome to win prizes. It is available in two tiers - the Elite Pass, which costs 720 UC, and the Elite Pass Plus, which is priced at a hefty 1920 UC.

The Freaky Fiesta Royale Pass offers rewards that can be obtained by completing either Challenge Missions or Complete Royale Pass Daily Missions. Those with the Elite Pass can climb up the ranks faster due to access to Elite Missions.

The top rewards offered in BGMI A3 Royale Pass include Gutsy Lass Set, Steampunk Raider Parachute Skin, Wing It Emote, Ashamed Emote, Lunahowl Mythic Emote, Lunahowl Mask, Magic Puff Smoke Grenade Skin, and the Disco Ball Ornament.

BGMI A3 Royale Pass giveaway

BGMI has announced that the A3 Royale Pass, which is available in two tiers, can be obtained for free as part of a giveaway! Do note that only a handful of players will get an opportunity to grab the A3 Royale Pass: Freaky Fiesta. Check out what you need to do to get the BGMI A3 Royale Pass for free.

How to get BGMI A3 Royale Pass for free

Step 1: Follow @battlegroundsmobilein_official on Instagram.

Step 2: Solve the puzzle by saving the posts in the right order to reveal the skin.

Step 3: Take a screenshot and post it on your Instagram feed using the #WearYourCred hashtag.

Step 4: Share the link of the post on the Google form and fill in your name and BGMI ID.

BGMI has announced that 250 lucky winners will be rewarded with the A3 Royale Pass! Do note that the giveaway is only taking place until November 26, leaving just a couple of days to enter the giveaway and stand a chance to win the A3 Royale Pass.