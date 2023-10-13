BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed

BGMI tips: Surviving and thriving in BGMI requires knowing where to land for the best loot. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned player, your drop location can make or break your chances in this battle royale game. We've narrowed down three prime loot spots to give you the upper hand.

1. Sosnovka Military Base, Erangel

Erangel is one of the OG maps in BGMI, and it's famous even among non-players. There are a bunch of places on this map that can hook you up with good loot, but be prepared for a serious battle. Everyone and their dog will be fighting over those supplies. To catch a break, try landing at Sosnovka Military Base. It's a prime loot spot, and its size gives you some breathing room to gear up. You're also more likely to snag some Level 3 loot here.

2. Campo Militar, Miramar

Some folks say the loot at Campo Militar isn't what it used to be thanks to updates, and they're kind of right. You won't find as much high-level loot as before, but there's still some good stuff for a few squads if you can get there first. The catch is, Campo Militar is way up in the northeast corner of the map, so it's a bit of a race to claim it. If the flight path works in your favor, don't hesitate to drop in.

Vikendi isn't the biggest map in BGMI, but it's got variety. The only downside is there aren't too many spots with high-level loot. However, the Cosmodrome is your go-to place for Level 3 gear in Vikendi. It's got loads of buildings to check out and stock up on supplies. Plus, some of these buildings are nice and tall, so you can hold your ground if things get hairy. And if you need an escape plan, there are underground tunnels to help you slip away from a pesky enemy.

In the cutthroat world of BGMI, your drop location can be a game-changer. These loot spots can help you gain a competitive edge, especially if you're just starting out. So, pick your landing zone wisely and equip yourself for success in the battleground.

