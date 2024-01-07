Icon
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14

Florida Joker, Lawrence Sullivan, escalates demand to $10 million from Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer, alleging defamation and vowing to free the teen hacker from jail in a bizarre online saga.

| Updated on: Jan 07 2024, 16:55 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Florida Joker, Lawrence Sullivan, demands $10 million from Rockstar Games, citing defamation in GTA 6 trailer. (Rockstar Games/ YouTube)

Lawrence Sullivan, famously known as the "Florida Joker," has resurfaced with fresh threats and an increased demand of $10 million from Rockstar Games. Sullivan gained notoriety after publicly criticizing Rockstar for featuring a character resembling him in the GTA 6 trailer. In his latest series of TikTok videos, he outlines his grievances and bizarre requests.

The self-proclaimed Florida Joker initially demanded $2 million from Rockstar, which he later escalated to $5 million. Now, his demands have skyrocketed to a staggering $10 million, citing "defamation of my character" and claiming to have given a month's worth of "free publicity" to GTA 6.

Sullivan, who previously issued a final warning by his birthday on January 11th, has extended the deadline to January 14th in his latest TikTok video. He insists that Rockstar must respond by then, or he will pursue legal action. The constantly shifting deadlines and warnings add a layer of unpredictability to his antics, Rockstarintel.com reported.

In a peculiar twist, Sullivan released a TikTok video portraying himself as a GTA 6 character, donning an orange jail outfit with a bib that reads "GTA we gotta talk." He alleges harassment and demands compensation for the unauthorized use of his likeness in the GTA 6 trailer, claiming damages for both "defamation of my character" and emotional distress.

Florida Joker Pledges to "Break Out" Teen Hacker

Towards the end of the video, Sullivan makes an audacious threat. He pledges to "break out" the teenager recently sentenced to an indefinite hospital order for hacking Rockstar Games and leaking GTA 6 gameplay. The Florida Joker even goes as far as offering to provide the teen with a laptop to facilitate hacking into Rockstar's systems once again.

As Sullivan continues his bizarre campaign against the gaming giant, the unfolding drama raises questions about the nature of online activism and the lengths individuals are willing to go to assert their grievances in the digital age.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 16:55 IST
