    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Gaming News Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know

    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know

    The Call of Duty Mobile POVA Cup is here with eight of the country's top invited teams competing for glory.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 15:43 IST
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Here is all you need to know about the Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup. (Tecno Mobile)
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Here is all you need to know about the Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup. (Tecno Mobile)

    The Call of Duty Mobile POVA Cup is here with eight of the country's top invited teams competing for glory. The tournament will take place over five weeks and will be broadcast live. The Call of Duty Mobile POVA Cup will have eight of the country's top invited teams competing for glory. Check details below.

    The tournament will take place across five weeks on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting today, January 27, 2023, and will conclude on February 26, 2023. Eight of the top teams from across India have received a direct invite for the first season as they compete for the ultimate prize and the title of champion. These are as follows:

    1. GodLike Esports

    2. Revenant Esports

    3. Anthem

    4. Team XO

    5. Nirvana Esports

    6. Team Rebirth

    7. 5 and a half men

    8. Team I2K Elite

    The tournament will unfold over five weeks of intense action, kicking off with a round-robin stage where each team will face off against each other once. There will be a total of 28 matches. The top four teams from here will advance to the playoffs, where they will battle it out in a double-elimination bracket to secure a spot in the grand finale.

    The final showdown will be a nail-biting experience as the top two teams face off in the ultimate battle to claim victory and the title of champions in the CoD Mobile Pova Cup Season 1. The tournament can be watched live online as it will be livestreamed on the Skyesports YouTube channel, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English, to ensure that everyone can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 15:43 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed