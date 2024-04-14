 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: Grab exclusive in-game rewards now! | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: Grab exclusive in-game rewards now!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: Get ready to dive into the action-packed world of this popular mobile game and grab in-game rewards without breaking the bank.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 14 2024, 08:30 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 14 bring exciting rewards for free. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: Garena FF Max, a revamped version of the well-loved mobile game, has become a hit with Indian gamers since the original game got banned in 2021. The game has gained massive popularity since its comeback, reaching over 100 million downloads by 2023 and boasting a solid 4.2 rating on the Google Play Store.

Currently, the game is only available on Android devices and remains focused on skill, meaning you don't need to splash out loads of money to do well. However, some sought-after items can only be nabbed with diamonds, the in-game currency that can be a bit pricey.

Also read: Play Garena Free Fire MAX on phone and PC in India; here is how to download, check steps

But fear not, if you're looking to grab some diamonds without spending your hard-earned money, Garena Free Fire Max has got you covered with redeem codes. These codes made up of 12 letters and numbers, are released every day and can be used within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Make sure to grab these codes as soon as they drop because once they're used, they're gone. You can find these codes on the official website, tailored for Indian server users.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 13: Get free goodies, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14

  • H2J4K6L8A1S3D5F7
  • G9B1V3C5X7Z2Q4W6
  • Y8U1I3O5P7A9S2D4
  • T6R8E1W3Q5Z7X9V2
  • F4G6H8J1K3L5S7D9
  • N2M4V6C8X1Z3Q5P7
  • B9V1C3X5Z7Q2W4E6
  • Y8T1R3W5Q7Z9X2V4

Also read: GTA 5: Top 5 hidden locations you are missing out

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: How to use redeem codes 

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 08:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets