GTA 5 10th anniversary today, and gamers hope for GTA 6 release date surprise

GTA 5 10th anniversary today, and gamers hope for GTA 6 release date surprise

GTA 5 celebrates its 10th anniversary today, and gamers are hoping for a surprise announcement on GTA 6 release date. Find out more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 17 2023, 19:08 IST
Gamers around the world are celebrating the Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) 10th anniversary today. They are also hoping Rockstar reveals GTA 6 release date (rockstargames.com)

Today marks a special day for fans of the popular game Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5). Yes, GTA 5 10th anniversary is being celebrated today. But amidst this celebration, the gaming world is buzzing with anticipation for news about its successor, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). People are hoping for some exciting surprises, and there's a theory that suggests something big might be revealed soon. Fans are hoping against hope that Rockstar reveals GTA 6 release date!

The Anniversary Speculation

This idea gained traction because September 17th is the 10th anniversary of GTA 5's release. Fans are wondering if Rockstar Games, the company behind the series, will use this occasion to share some updates about the next GTA game. While Rockstar did announce some special items for GTA Online to mark the anniversary, fans are mainly eager to catch a glimpse of GTA 6.

One fan's tweet captured the feelings of many, saying, "Let's celebrate 10 years by announcing GTA 6!" Another person added, "Please, tell me we're getting a GTA 6 trailer on Sunday." And one more impatiently asked, "Just give us GTA 6 news already!”

The Mystery Surrounding GTA 6

Even though Rockstar Games confirmed they were working on GTA 6 nearly two years ago, they've been pretty quiet about it since. They haven't released a trailer, shared a release date, or revealed any details about the game's story. This silence has led to all sorts of rumours and speculations.

Rumours of a Return to Vice City

One popular rumour is that the new game will take players back to Vice City and follow the adventures of two characters named Jason and Lucia, who are inspired by the famous criminal duo Bonnie and Clyde, as reported by Gamerficial.

Adding to the excitement, there was a recent Instagram post from Bryan Zampella, a voice actor rumoured to be involved in GTA 6. In this post, he appeared alongside Shawn Fonteno, the voice actor for Franklin in GTA 5. The post also had a mysterious reference to the date September 17th. Interestingly, the post was later removed, leading some to wonder if Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, had something to do with it.

As we eagerly await GTA 6 official confirmation, all these intriguing hints have the gaming community on the edge of their seats. Whether or not Rockstar Games decides to make a big announcement on this special date remains a mystery.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 19:08 IST
