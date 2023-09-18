GTA 6 first female character: Check amazing reactions

While gamers are eagerly waiting for the GTA 6 release date from Rockstar Games, some die-hard fans have gone ahead and created drawings of characters that may get featured in the new game. One such avid fan, Hossein Diba, has drawn an image of the first female character in GTA 6. Do note that this new character is just a rumour and that Rockstar has not said anything officially about it. Nevertheless, the image of the GTA character called Lucia has taken the internet by storm. It looks like the game may finally be making big changes and this is just the beginning.

People reacting to the GTA 6 female character, Lucia

Diba, who makes characters for games, collectables, cinematics and movies, leaked images of the female protagonist in an X post and people have much to say about the new character. The artist created the image from the perspective of an earlier leaked video. Check reactions to the rumoured new GTA 6 character:

An X user named Nirbhay Chauhan said, “#Lucia is looking very realistic,Rockstar games is really very hardworking,They take too much time but Result is always on fire.” while the other user named Jordan Wing mentioned, “If the graphics end up being this clean I'd say that's pretty dope.”

Various users also praised the artist's work on creating Lucia by just seeing some glimpse form the leaked video. A user named GearVI said, “damn seems so legit Good job man.” Also read: GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character

Another said, "Almost the facial structure of an ex junky addict but still managed to recover the attractiveness. Nice job."

Still another heaped more praise and said, "When fans can make Models faster than Rockstar Games."

Note that the shared image is not the final look of Lucia. The original character and its appearance will be announced by Rockstar Games with the release of GTA 6.

GTA 6 leaks so far

According to rumours, GTA 6 release date is expected somewhere in March, 2025. Earlier, a video of the game was leaked, which confirmed that the GTA 6 storyline will unfold in Vice City. It was also leaked that there will new Latina characters who may work together in the GTA 6 storyline. There may also be a mysterious protagonist as per the leaked video but no details about the character have been revealed.