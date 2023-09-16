GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character

Ten years have passed since GTA 5 rocked the gaming world, but there's still no sign of its sequel Yes, amazingly, there is no GTA 6 release date! This is the longest gap between major GTA titles, but the wait for GTA 6 seems promising based on leaks and hints. The new Grand Theft Auto 6 game is expected to feature a massive yet familiar map, unique protagonists, and more.

Breaking Stereotypes: Lucia Takes the Lead

Historically, the GTA franchise had mostly male protagonists, with only two exceptions in the first two games. But GTA 6 is rumoured to introduce Lucia as its first playable female character, alongside a male lead named Jason. Both characters are related and may journey through the story together.

A Latina Bonnie and Clyde?

According to reports on Rockstar's changing company culture, Lucia is rumoured to be a Latina character, and they might resemble the infamous criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde. This suggests they will likely work together in the GTA 6 storyline and may share an inventory. GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage from September 2022 showed both characters in action, hinting at a quick switching system.

Although there are no official images of Lucia, fans have created 3D renders based on leaked gameplay footage, offering a lifelike glimpse of the character.

Considering Rockstar's efforts to include more female representation, these character details are highly likely to be accurate.

Mysterious Third Protagonist

There's also speculation about a third protagonist named Kai, hinted at in a deleted video. This character was seen in a white T-shirt and grey trousers, holding guns and walking awkwardly in pre-alpha footage. While the video uploader claimed it was confirmed, Rockstar has not made an official statement, leaving this as another exciting but unconfirmed possibility. A third character would follow the successful format of GTA 5's multiple protagonists.

GTA 6 Release Date News

Until this year, Rockstar had not confirmed they were working on GTA 6. But when a hacker leaked over 90 videos of early gameplay footage, it created a lot of excitement for the next big game from Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, the follow-up to GTA V. In response to this, Rockstar officially announced in February 2022 that they are actively developing GTA 6. They stated, "With every new project, we aim to surpass our previous work, and we're happy to confirm that GTA 6 is in active development."