Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character

GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character

After a decade of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA) fans may finally, get what they have been waiting! GTA 6 leaks provide a sneak peek.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 16 2023, 18:46 IST
Icon
Video Games Sale on Amazon: Grab up to 65% discount - PS5 NBA 2K22 to Square Enix PS5, check list
GTA 6
1/5 PS5 NBA 2K22: Amazon is offering a straight 63 percent discount on PS5 NBA 2K22 game. The original price of this game is Rs. 4599, but after the discount, you can get it for only Rs.1718. Apart from this discount, there are other bank offers available. You can get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1250 on Kotak Bank Debit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value Rs. 5000. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Sony Ghostwire Tokyo: You can grab this amazing PS5 game at a very low price. Amazon is offering a huge discount of 63 percent. The original cost of this game is Rs.3999. However, you can get it for only Rs.1478. Amazon is also offering a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1250 on Kotak Bank Debit Card Non-EMI transaction on a minimum purchase value Rs.5000.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Xbox Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: If you want this popular Xbox game to be yours, hurry. There is 55 percent discount available on this game. The original price of this game is Rs.3999, but after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 1795. There is a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on Kotak Bank Debit Card EMI minimum purchase value of Rs.5000 available on Amazon. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Far Cry Yara Edition: This thrilling PS4 game is available on Amazon with a discount of 59 percent. After the discount, you can make it your in just Rs. 1649. Along with this, a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1500 on Federal Bank Credit Card Non EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value Rs. 10000 is also available.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Square Enix PS5- Guardians of Galaxy: This PS5 thrilling game is available on Amazon for just Rs.1399 after a huge discount of 65 percent. To reduce the price further, you use the various bank offers available on Amazon. You can avail a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1250 on Kotak Bank Debit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. (Amazon)
GTA 6
View all Images
GTA 6 leaks: Playable female protagonist, dual leads, and potential third character and more. (Rockstar Games)

Ten years have passed since GTA 5 rocked the gaming world, but there's still no sign of its sequel Yes, amazingly, there is no GTA 6 release date! This is the longest gap between major GTA titles, but the wait for GTA 6 seems promising based on leaks and hints. The new Grand Theft Auto 6 game is expected to feature a massive yet familiar map, unique protagonists, and more.

Breaking Stereotypes: Lucia Takes the Lead

Historically, the GTA franchise had mostly male protagonists, with only two exceptions in the first two games. But GTA 6 is rumoured to introduce Lucia as its first playable female character, alongside a male lead named Jason. Both characters are related and may journey through the story together.

A Latina Bonnie and Clyde?

According to reports on Rockstar's changing company culture, Lucia is rumoured to be a Latina character, and they might resemble the infamous criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde. This suggests they will likely work together in the GTA 6 storyline and may share an inventory. GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage from September 2022 showed both characters in action, hinting at a quick switching system. Alos read: PUBG, Call of Duty, Roblox, Minecraft, GTA are DANGEROUS; check full list and know why

Although there are no official images of Lucia, fans have created 3D renders based on leaked gameplay footage, offering a lifelike glimpse of the character.

Considering Rockstar's efforts to include more female representation, these character details are highly likely to be accurate.

Mysterious Third Protagonist

There's also speculation about a third protagonist named Kai, hinted at in a deleted video. This character was seen in a white T-shirt and grey trousers, holding guns and walking awkwardly in pre-alpha footage. While the video uploader claimed it was confirmed, Rockstar has not made an official statement, leaving this as another exciting but unconfirmed possibility. A third character would follow the successful format of GTA 5's multiple protagonists.

GTA 6 Release Date News

Until this year, Rockstar had not confirmed they were working on GTA 6. But when a hacker leaked over 90 videos of early gameplay footage, it created a lot of excitement for the next big game from Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, the follow-up to GTA V. In response to this, Rockstar officially announced in February 2022 that they are actively developing GTA 6. They stated, "With every new project, we aim to surpass our previous work, and we're happy to confirm that GTA 6 is in active development."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 18:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
BGMI Hack: Top 7 tips to conquer the battlefield
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
Microsoft Paint app feature
Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now offers easy background removal; Know how to use It
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak
ChatGPT
Need ChatGPT assistance on the go? Stop typing, speak to the AI chatbot instead; Know how to

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Matsya_6000
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Trending Stories

WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Apple
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.
Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
Mortal Kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1: Know all the Fatalities and the buttons to perform them; Check and win
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Section of map surfaces on Reddit, blows away gamers with its sheer scale
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda is here! Grab King Mummy outfit, Emerald Power Scythe and more
Starfield
Starfield tips and tricks: Know how to get infinite ammo without cheats; Check ‘Puddle robbery’ details
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7
    iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
    apple_5
    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
    Apple
    Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
    Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon