GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window

For months now, there has been speculation regarding the possible GTA 6 launch and its release timeline. The latest revenue projects of Take-Two Interactive stand at $7 billion for FY25, which suggests that GTA 6 could come out in April 2025, when FY26 kicks off. However, a new report suggests that the game could come out much earlier than anticipated. Know when could the GTA 6 launch take place.

GTA 6 launch: Details

According to an X post by @GTAVI_Countdown, Reddit user u/JarlOfRivia has provided insider information regarding the GTA 6 launch and its possible release timeline. As per the insider, the GTA 6 launch could take place in January or February 2025, which is less than a year from now. The insider's previous accurate depiction of the GTA 6 trailer hours before its release provides some credibility to his claims.

This development comes amidst rumours that Rockstar Games could roll out GTA 6 Trailer 2 before May 2024, just before the company hosts its earnings call. It has even updated a page on its website from ‘Watch Trailer 1' to ‘Videos'. Furthermore, reports suggest that the GTA 6 preorders might be going live soon as the game has now been added to the ‘Games' list, where users can purchase games and related items on the Rockstar website.

GTA 6 platforms

While the release date is still being speculated, it is also rumoured that the game might only arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles initially. If the trend is anything to go by, Rockstar Games usually introduces games for the consoles, with the PC version coming a year or so later. Thus, PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game.

There is no information about the availability of GTA 6 on previous generation consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One, although the chances are slim since games for the same have been decreasing in number in the last few years.

