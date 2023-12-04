GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release

After an extended hiatus since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) in 2013, Rockstar Games has finally decided to pull back the curtain on the much-anticipated GTA 6. The revelation has sparked a flurry of speculation, including a bold assertion from industry insider Alex Smith, formerly associated with Bend Studio, known for Syphon Filter, and Ember Lab, the creators of Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Smith, claiming to possess privileged information, insists that GTA 6 will not be exclusive to the PlayStation 5, dismissing any misconceptions. Instead, he contends that Sony will hold "marketing rights" for the game on the PS5, allowing the company to leverage the GTA 6 intellectual property in promoting its products. The tantalising prospect of a PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro) bundled with GTA 6 gains credibility from Smith's statement, suggesting a potential marketing strategy by Sony. Also read: GTA 6 release date: Here's what we know so far and role of a tech titan

PS5 Pro GTA 6 Bundle on the Horizon?

The tweet in question implies a collaboration between Sony and Rockstar, possibly resulting in a PS5 Pro GTA 6 bundle. With rumours circulating about the PS5 Pro's release date in November 2024, aligning with the anticipated launch of GTA 6, the likelihood of such a bundle appears increasingly plausible, Notebook Check reported.

However, a bombshell claim within Smith's tweet could ruffle the feathers of gamers worldwide. The assertion that GTA 6 will not see simultaneous releases on consoles and PCs is causing a stir. According to Smith, PC enthusiasts may have to endure a staggering one-year delay before being able to experience the game on their preferred platform.

While the notion of a PS5 Pro/GTA 6 bundle aligns with industry trends, the idea of deliberately delaying the PC release by a year raises eyebrows. Industry experts question the wisdom of such a move, considering the potential loss in revenue for Rockstar when dealing with a title expected to generate millions, if not billions, of dollars in sales.

As Rockstar remains tight-lipped about the details, gamers are left eagerly anticipating official announcements that could shed light on these intriguing developments. The intersection of gaming consoles, blockbuster titles, and marketing strategies continues to be a captivating spectacle for enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto saga.