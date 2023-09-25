GTA 6 release date: Here’s what we know so far and role of a tech titan

Everyone's buzzing with excitement about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) game. It's one of the most anticipated titles from Rockstar, and gamers all over the world can't wait to get their hands on it. And the things that everyone wants to know is, what is the GTA 6 release date? Some leaked Microsoft documents provide the hint, but how believable they are is still uncertain. It may well be the case that the tech titan was only indicating its own expectations and that it had nothing to do with Rockstar and GTA 6.

Microsoft's Clues from Old Documents

Recently, some old Microsoft documents have given us a little hint about when we might expect GTA 6 to drop. These documents suggest that the game could hit the shelves in 2024, Sportskeeda reported. However, the info is a bit fuzzy because it doesn't specify the exact month or day.

Back in late November 2022, Microsoft was in talks with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority. On the 24th page of some documents, it casually mentioned that the next big Grand Theft Auto game should be out in 2024. But hold on, don't start planning your gaming marathon just yet! There's no guarantee that GTA 6 will actually land in 2024. Delays are always possible.

Interestingly, Microsoft isn't pulling this release date out of thin air. They're basing it on an article they found on TechRadar! It's kind of funny that even Microsoft, a tech giant, doesn't officially know when GTA 6 will be released. Instead, they're piecing together information from different sources.

If you dive into the rabbit hole of information, you will see that Tech Radar is referencing a Bloomberg report and Take-Two Interactive Earnings Calls. These sources have often hinted at a likely release window- Fiscal 2025, which spans from April 2024 to March 2025.

In a Nutshell

In simple terms, gamers still don't have a concrete release date for GTA 6. All we know is that it's expected to drop somewhere between 2024 and 2025.

Notably, Take-Two Interactive, the company behind GTA, seems to have big expectations from fiscal 2025. They are banking on some major titles to hit the market by then, and GTA 6 could be one of them. So, let's keep our fingers crossed and hope for an official announcement soon.