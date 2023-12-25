Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6: Lucia's ankle monitor grabs spotlight now; know what the strange mystery is about

GTA 6: Lucia's ankle monitor grabs spotlight now; know what the strange mystery is about

Dive into the intrigue as GTA 6 fans try and unravel the mystery behind Lucia's ankle monitor, exploring its potential impact on the game's narrative and gameplay dynamics.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 25 2023, 17:07 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
Unravelling GTA 6 secrets- Mystery around Lucia's ankle monitor deepens as fans try to decode the clues in official pictures and trailers.

As the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) continues to fuel excitement among fans, speculation surrounding the imminent release of the next trailer is reaching a fever pitch. While the initial trailer teased the tumultuous realm of Vice City, it left aficionados yearning for more intricate details. Building on the tradition of past GTA trailers, expectations are high that the upcoming preview will spotlight characters and their relationships, providing a deeper dive into their backgrounds and motivations. Foremost among these characters is Lucia, the speculated female protagonist, and her rumoured counterpart, Jason, promising insights into their criminal exploits and partnership dynamics. Now, everyone is agog about Lucia's ankle monitor.

The first trailer successfully offered glimpses into the vibrant world of Vice City, with a pronounced focus on Lucia, set to be the franchise's first proper female protagonist. Accompanying this teaser was the first official portrait, prompting fans to meticulously dissect every detail for potential clues. Of particular interest was Lucia's ankle monitor, sparking engaging theories about its significance in GTA 6's narrative and gameplay, according to a Gamerant report.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

GTA 6: Deciphering the Role of Lucia's Ankle Monitor

The reveal trailer confirmed Lucia as a pivotal character, briefly introducing Jason, the speculated second playable protagonist. Lucia's prison background, revealed in the trailer, raises questions about its integration into the game- whether as a playable segment or merely as character backstory. Fans, showing their characteristic detective prowess, also claim to have identified the GTA 6 map in the official picture.

The ankle monitor, a focal point of intrigue, may serve a practical purpose beyond mere aesthetic embellishment. Typically associated with parole or bail, fans theorise that Lucia's ankle monitor could limit the initial playable area on the GTA 6 map. This speculation aligns with GTA's historical use of early-game map restrictions, a necessity given the rumoured expansive scale of GTA 6. The prevailing theory suggests Lucia might shed the ankle monitor constraints after completing probation or disregard them entirely, driven deeper into a life of crime.

Additional long-standing theories hint at the inclusion of Caribbean islands alongside Vice City, posing an interesting challenge for Lucia's international travel prospects, constrained by the limitations of her ankle monitor. As the GTA 6 hype train gains momentum, the mysteries surrounding Lucia's ankle monitor only deepen, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the game's release for answers.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Dec, 17:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Lucia's ankle monitor grabs spotlight now; know what the strange mystery is about
Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon