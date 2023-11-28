Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?

GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?

Debate has been ignited among GTA fans over the speculated GTA 6 map size. Opinions split over size, density, and city layout, leaving the community in anticipation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 18:50 IST
Icon
GTA 6
GTA 6 map size is perfect or not? Well, it seems to ahve sparked heated debates among fans as leaked images of the potential map circulate online. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
GTA 6 map size is perfect or not? Well, it seems to ahve sparked heated debates among fans as leaked images of the potential map circulate online. (Rockstar Games)

Speculation is rife among Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts about the GTA 6 map size. Fans are engaging in spirited discussions over the potential size of the map in the upcoming GTA 6 game. While Rockstar Games has yet to make any official announcements, a leak in 2022 has given fans a glimpse of what the game's landscape might entail.

Leak Unveils GTA 6 Map: A Side-by-Side Comparison Ignites Debate

The leaked images, showcasing the supposed GTA 6 map alongside the familiar GTA 5 terrain, have ignited a lively conversation on Reddit. The images, stemming from the leak, have prompted a schism among fans, with two distinct camps emerging. On one side are those who argue that the map is too vast and desolate, while on the other are those who believe its size is just right, Gamingbible reported.

City Size Critique: A Divisive Aspect Among Fans

The top comment in the Reddit thread succinctly expresses concern: "The city is a bit small." A subsequent reply criticizes the map for resembling "GTA 5 with a ton of empty space," asserting that a single large city isn't sufficient and advocating for the inclusion of multiple urban centers. Analyzing the overhead map view offers limited insights into the potential intricacies of the city layout.

Diverse Opinions: The Debate on Verticality and Playstyles

Supporters of a smaller GTA 6 map contend that it could lead to more vertical gameplay experiences. Ultimately, individual preferences may hinge on playstyles and the amount of available gaming time. Expressing optimism, one Redditor remarked, "Perfect size and definitely will be more dense and better designed like RDR2 was. And with more interiors." However, dissenting voices contribute to the diversity of opinions, ranging from critiques like "Bad map because of one thing. You need two cities" to endorsements such as “I really like the broken up coastal islands and the more individualized city areas.”

The GTA fan base remains divided, and only time will unveil the true nature of the GTA 6 map size. Ball is in Rockstar's court.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 18:50 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon