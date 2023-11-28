GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?

Speculation is rife among Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts about the GTA 6 map size. Fans are engaging in spirited discussions over the potential size of the map in the upcoming GTA 6 game. While Rockstar Games has yet to make any official announcements, a leak in 2022 has given fans a glimpse of what the game's landscape might entail.

Leak Unveils GTA 6 Map: A Side-by-Side Comparison Ignites Debate

The leaked images, showcasing the supposed GTA 6 map alongside the familiar GTA 5 terrain, have ignited a lively conversation on Reddit. The images, stemming from the leak, have prompted a schism among fans, with two distinct camps emerging. On one side are those who argue that the map is too vast and desolate, while on the other are those who believe its size is just right, Gamingbible reported.

City Size Critique: A Divisive Aspect Among Fans

The top comment in the Reddit thread succinctly expresses concern: "The city is a bit small." A subsequent reply criticizes the map for resembling "GTA 5 with a ton of empty space," asserting that a single large city isn't sufficient and advocating for the inclusion of multiple urban centers. Analyzing the overhead map view offers limited insights into the potential intricacies of the city layout.

Diverse Opinions: The Debate on Verticality and Playstyles

Supporters of a smaller GTA 6 map contend that it could lead to more vertical gameplay experiences. Ultimately, individual preferences may hinge on playstyles and the amount of available gaming time. Expressing optimism, one Redditor remarked, "Perfect size and definitely will be more dense and better designed like RDR2 was. And with more interiors." However, dissenting voices contribute to the diversity of opinions, ranging from critiques like "Bad map because of one thing. You need two cities" to endorsements such as “I really like the broken up coastal islands and the more individualized city areas.”

The GTA fan base remains divided, and only time will unveil the true nature of the GTA 6 map size. Ball is in Rockstar's court.