Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality

GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality

The release of GTA 6 trailer has ensured that anticipation reaches new highs as fans speculate on what may be coming. One of the features expected is a revolutionary police system. Clues in the GTA 6 trailer hint at player desires coming true.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 21 2024, 16:32 IST
Icon
Make awesome presentations in minutes! Know how Decktopus AI tools can help you create PPTs
GTA 6
1/6 Decktopus is an AI-powered presentation generator that enables users to create attractive presentations with simple prompts. Decktopus AI tools also provide a wide range of templates for case studies, PPTs, reports, etc which users can customise based on their style. You can generate specific slides with the help of its AI generator.  (Decktopus)
GTA 6
2/6 The app also enables users to find images for their presentations so they do not have to spend hours looking for stock images. Simply click on the magic button, and its AI-powered tool called “Deckto” will get images for you in seconds. (Decktopus)
GTA 6
3/6 If you have a PPT prepared but are stuck in limbo, then worry not, as Decktopus enables users to create slide notes for topics for you and your audience to understand easily. The magic button will help you create slide notes effectively. Additionally, you can embed URLs, and custom domains, and add a voice recorder to the slide to make the presentation stand out. (Decktopus)
GTA 6
4/6 Decktopus AI tools also provide recommendations that enable users to enhance their presentations. This enables users to make their presentation concise and easily understandable for their audience. The Decktopus app can be utilized by entrepreneurs, businesses, students, and anyone who requires frequent PPT making.  (Decktopus)
GTA 6
5/6 The Decktopus app has a free version with limited features, however, if you want to experience more features then you can opt for its monthly or annual subscription plan. The plans are divided into two categories- Pro AI and business AI, therefore, choose your plan based on your needs. (Decktopus)
GTA 6
6/6 To use the Decktopus app users just have to select a presentation template or type the topic with some objectives. Then select the presentation timeline such as 10 minutes, 25 minutes, or 40 minutes to make it as detailed as possible. Then Decktopus will automatically align your PPT which later can be shared through a link or PDF.  ( Decktopus)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
Excitement grows for GTA 6 as fans speculate on a potential game-changing police system that was hinted at in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)

Gaming enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6, which is set to hit the shelves in anytime after 2024. Despite the long wait, fans are already immersing themselves in speculation and wishful thinking about the potential features and improvements in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 instalment. A close analysis of the recently released trailer and pre-leaked footage suggests that some fan wishes might just find their way into the highly anticipated game.

Fans Yearn for New Police and Wanted Systems

Among the most fervently discussed features on Reddit is the call for a revamped police and wanted system in GTA 6. One user proposes incorporating the witness system from Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, where players can intimidate or silence witnesses to avoid detection for their in-game crimes. This idea has generated mixed reactions, with some praising its realism while others recounting the extreme measures they had to take in the game to eliminate potential witnesses.

Police Alert Mechanism

Another popular suggestion gaining traction involves adjusting the police alert mechanism. Fans express a desire for a more realistic portrayal, where the police do not immediately identify the player's character and pinpoint their location on the map. The hope is for a delayed response, creating a more immersive experience in evading law enforcement.

Interestingly, the first trailer for GTA 6 provides a glimpse that these fan wishes may indeed materialise. In a brief scene, protagonists Lucia and her partner are seen fleeing from a crime scene, seemingly unconcerned by approaching police patrols. This has fueled speculation that the game may incorporate a combination of witness intimidation and a delayed police response, offering players a more dynamic and challenging gameplay experience.

Furthermore, the trailer hints at the significance of social media within the game, where witnesses may capture incidents on their cell phones and share descriptions of the player's character. Fans draw connections to a September 2022 mega leak for GTA 6, which allegedly showcased a witness system documenting the player's appearance and vehicle, along with a notable delay in police response time.

It's important to note that the leaked information is dated, representing a snapshot from the game's developmental stage. Whether these proposed systems will be implemented in GTA 6 or undergo further alterations remains uncertain, adding an element of suspense to the much-anticipated release.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits more details, Rockstar Games holds the key to delivering an immersive and groundbreaking experience in the upcoming instalment of the iconic Grand Theft Auto series.

Also read these top stories today:

AI chatbots birth windfall for chipmakers! AI is going to be the new driver of growth for the foreseeable future, and the whole chip industry will benefit. Yes, the chatbots' popularity will be a windfall for TSMC. Read all about it here.

AI paranoia? Leaders at Davos are worried about AI fake news. But they mustn't forget how Facebook and TikTok spread it. Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Apple Watch without blood oxygen feature better? Masimo CEO Joe Kiani, waging a legal fight with Apple Inc over a blood oxygen feature on Apple Watch, said that consumers are better off without the iPhone maker's version of the technology. Know all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jan, 13:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon