GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week

Exciting news for GTA Online players! The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions just got a whole lot more lucrative. Rockstar Games has rolled out a weekly update offering double cash and RP on these missions from March 14 to 20, 2024. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the world of GTA Online, now is the perfect time to dive into the action.

For those unfamiliar with the setup missions, they offer a thrilling array of challenges, and the doubled rewards sweeten the deal even further. If you're itching to cash in on the opportunity but aren't sure where to start, fear not. We've compiled a handy list of all the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions currently offering double rewards, along with some tips on how to tackle them.

Here's what's on offer:

Slush Fund

Breaking and Entering

Concealed Weapons

Hit and Run

Disorganized Crime

Each of these missions presents its own unique set of challenges, from stealthy heists to high-speed getaways. Whether you're pilfering cash or evading enemy gangs, there's something here for everyone.

For instance, the Slush Fund mission kicks things off with a straightforward cash grab, while Breaking and Entering ramps up the action with hacking and high-stakes theft. Meanwhile, Concealed Weapons and Hit and Run offer opportunities for strategic planning and daring escapes. And finally, Disorganized Crime sets the stage for the ultimate showdown, where your choices will shape the outcome of the final mission.

With double rewards on the table, there's never been a better time to jump into the world of GTA Online and take on the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions. So grab your crew, gear up, and get ready for some high-octane action. The stakes are high, but the rewards are even higher. See you on the streets of Los Santos!