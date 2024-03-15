Google I/O 2024 announced for May 14: From AI to Google Pixel 8a, know what to expect

Google has announced that it will be holding its annual developer conference, known as Google I/O 2024 on May 14 this year. Last year's conference focused heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) as the Mountain View-based company took the wraps off MusicLM, brought generative AI to Search, and introduced AI tools for Workspace. These announcements were in addition to the big unveiling of Google's first-ever foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold, alongside the more affordable Pixel 7a. Now, it is time for yet another developer event and reports suggest major announcements related to Android 15, AI, and Pixel 8a. Know what to expect from Google I/O 2024.

Google I/O 2024: When is it?

Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California.

In an X post, the official Google account said, “The countdown to #GoogleIO is here! Tune in May 14 for our latest updates and demos”.

Google I/O 2024 expected announcements

1. AI - During this year's conference, AI could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). The company has been surrounded by controversy lately over inaccuracies in image generation by Gemini. So, it'll be interesting to see the developments as the company navigates these tricky waters.

2. Pixel 8a - The tech giant is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. Could it be true? We're yet to know.

3. Android 15 - The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off.

4. Other announcements - Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. Do note that it is just pure speculation, and Google may or may not announce any new developments in the above-mentioned services.

