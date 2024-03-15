 Google I/O 2024 announced for May 14: From AI to Google Pixel 8a, know what to expect | Tech News
Home Tech News Google I/O 2024 announced for May 14: From AI to Google Pixel 8a, know what to expect

Google I/O 2024 announced for May 14: From AI to Google Pixel 8a, know what to expect

Google I/O 2024 has been announced and it is time for yet another developer event! Reports suggest major announcements related to Android 15, AI, and Pixel 8a. Know what to expect from Google I/O 2024.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Mar 15 2024, 11:08 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 8 series clinches best smartphone award at MWC 2024
image caption
1/5 The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona concluded on a high note with the prestigious Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) honouring outstanding achievements in the mobile industry. This year's ceremony featured 28 awards across six categories, with a spotlight on groundbreaking devices that have redefined the smartphone landscape. (MWC)
Google I/O 2024
2/5 Best Smartphone: Earning the title of "Best Smartphone" at the GLOMO awards was the Google Pixel 8 series. Outshining competitors such as the iPhone 15 Pro series, Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, Samsung Z Flip5, and the OnePlus Open/Oppo Find N3, the Pixel 8 series received acclaim for its exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership. The award specifically recognizes smartphones launched between January 2023 and December 2023. (MWC)
image caption
3/5 In the category of Breakthrough Device Innovation, the spotlight turned to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Judges acknowledged this chipset for its core hardware and software innovation within smartphones. Despite tough competition from other notable innovations, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 emerged as a pioneer in shaping the future of mobile devices. (Reuters)
image caption
4/5 Best Connected Consumer Device: Securing the title of "Best Connected Consumer Device" was the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Among a diverse lineup of contenders, including the Motorola Defy 2, HTC Vive XR Elite, Huawei Watch Ultimate, and RayNeo Air2 XR Glasses, the Samsung tablet stood out as the ultimate everyday consumer electronic device. Judges praised its new and smart applications, efficiencies, and functionalities, whether at home or on the move. (Bloomberg)
image caption
5/5 The grand finale of the GLOMO awards, the "Best in Show" recognition, was bestowed upon the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design. Although initially introduced in China, the international audience witnessed its unveiling in Barcelona during the Honor keynote on February 25. This innovative product showcased a perfect blend of design, technology, and international appeal, capping off the Mobile World Congress with a celebration of excellence and ingenuity. (Reuters)
Google I/O 2024
icon View all Images
Google I/O 2024 is set to take place on May 14. Check details. (Google)

Google has announced that it will be holding its annual developer conference, known as Google I/O 2024 on May 14 this year. Last year's conference focused heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) as the Mountain View-based company took the wraps off MusicLM, brought generative AI to Search, and introduced AI tools for Workspace. These announcements were in addition to the big unveiling of Google's first-ever foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold, alongside the more affordable Pixel 7a. Now, it is time for yet another developer event and reports suggest major announcements related to Android 15, AI, and Pixel 8a. Know what to expect from Google I/O 2024.

Also Read: Google DeepMind announces Gemini 1.5 - 5 things to know about this LLM

Google I/O 2024: When is it?

Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California.

 In an X post, the official Google account said, “The countdown to #GoogleIO is here! Tune in May 14 for our latest updates and demos”.

Google I/O 2024 expected announcements

1. AI - During this year's conference, AI could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). The company has been surrounded by controversy lately over inaccuracies in image generation by Gemini. So, it'll be interesting to see the developments as the company navigates these tricky waters.

Also Read: What really happened with Google's image generator?

2. Pixel 8a - The tech giant is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. Could it be true? We're yet to know.

3. Android 15 - The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off.

4. Other announcements - Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. Do note that it is just pure speculation, and Google may or may not announce any new developments in the above-mentioned services.

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 11:08 IST
