GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

GTA Online’s Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is available across all platforms without any extra charge. Let’s find out what Rockstar Games has in store for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 08 2024, 21:37 IST
GTA Online’s Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is now available across all platforms. (Rockstar Games )

GTA Online, the long-standing gaming phenomenon, celebrates over a decade of action with an exhilarating addition – the GTA Online's Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Expansion. Brace yourselves for an immersive narrative featuring killer cartels, corrupt cops, and the clandestine world of factory-farmed poultry and illegal narcotics. Available across all platforms without any extra charge, this expansion promises players a gripping experience. Let's delve into the exciting details of this DLC.

Unravelling the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Story

Take off on a mission presented by Vincent Effenburger, formerly the security chief at the Diamond Casino and Resort. Having traded his mall cop uniform for a badge and gun in the Los Santos Police Department, Effenburger unveils a web of corruption. Serving coffee to the cops reveals their crooked nature, leading him to discover a drug cartel funnelling imported cocaine through GTA Online's Cluckin' Bells in Paleto Bay. The corrupted cops turn a blind eye, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

New Vehicles to Aid Your Mission

Equip yourself for the raid with three formidable vehicles. First on the roster is the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, a law enforcement vehicle packing extra muscle for high-speed pursuits. The second addition is the Canis Terminus, an off-road marvel upgradable with Imani Tech, featuring a Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-On Jammer. Lastly, the Vapid Benson, a commercial delivery truck adorned with Cluckin' Bell branding, adds a strategic element to your operation.

Additional Highlights

Complete the Weekly Challenge and earn a Cluckin' Bell Cap along with GTA$ 100,000. Enjoy boosted RP and GTA$ rewards in the revived Hunting Pack mode. Rejoice as Motor Wars and Running Back modes make their triumphant return. Claim a complimentary Sports Car in GTA Online- the Obey 8F Drafter- available at Legendary Motorsport due to excess stock.

Take off on this daring escapade, unlock new vehicles, reap rewards, and experience the adrenaline rush of GTA Online's Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Expansion. The city of Los Santos awaits your next move!

First Published Date: 08 Mar, 21:37 IST
