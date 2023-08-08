Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III

Activision Blizzard, one of the most prominent players in the gaming industry, has made an official announcement revealing that this year's addition to the widely acclaimed game series, Call of Duty, will continue the storyline from the preceding year's release. The upcoming game has been named Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, is scheduled for release on November 10. A brief teaser, which surfaced on Monday, hints at the potential comeback of the infamous antagonist, Vladimir Makarov. He has been a well-known recurring adversary in the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty: Announcements

According to a report by The Verge, these announcements have emerged from developer Sledgehammer Games and the official Call of Duty accounts, confirming the forthcoming release of Modern Warfare III. Notably, it is distinct from the 2011 title Modern Warfare 3. The scheduled launch date for this new installment is November 10th.

Modern Warfare III will continue the narrative trajectory established in Modern Warfare I and II, both of which presented reimagined versions of the 2007 and 2009 campaigns from the original trilogy, characterized by a gritty tone. Interestingly, Activision Blizzard has chosen to utilize Roman numerals to differentiate these reboots from the initial trilogy. While Vladimir Makarov played a central antagonistic role in the original trilogy, his presence was only unveiled towards the conclusion of MWII. This revelation implies that the campaign of MWIII will pick up from the events of MW2, potentially encompassing the notorious "No Russian" level.

Remarkably, Modern Warfare III's release is slated merely 13 months following the launch of Modern Warfare II in the preceding October, aligning with the franchise tradition of annual Call of Duty releases since 2005. This upcoming release complements the popular battle royale offshoot, Call of Duty: Warzone.

Notably, it appears to mark Activision's first Call of Duty launch after its acquisition by Microsoft. Originally anticipated to finalize in July, the acquisition's timeline has been extended to October 18th, just shy of a month before MWIII's debut on Xbox platforms, and remaining available on PlayStation systems for a limited time as well.

Back in July, Activision made an announcement detailing their plans to unveil the upcoming Call of Duty 2023 (initially referred to by this name) within the realm of Call of Duty: Warzone, set to occur during an event scheduled for August. The image presented appears to hold key hints about the more revelations about Modern Warfare III, with the date to look forward to being August 17.