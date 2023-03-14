Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

The last Minecraft update for Java Edition players came out in December 2022. It has been three months since then and the developers have been teasing a bunch of new features via the weekly snapshots. However, after a long wait, the Minecraft update 1.19.4 is finally coming to users globally today, March 14. The update will soon begin to roll out for players. And before you get it, you need to know everything that's new in the update. And if you're a new player, find out how to download these updates.

It should be noted that the update is exclusively for Java Edition players and different from the update for Bedrock players. The rollout is expected to begin soon and should be available to players globally to play. Do note, it is not a major update. The next major update, Minecraft 1.20 is likely to arrive in a few more months.

Minecraft Java Edition update 1.19.4

As it is a minor update, players are not going to get any major new features or biomes in this update. Instead, there are new commands, technical changes and bug fixes. Players who wish to test out the new features which will be added in Minecraft 1.20 major update can also do so as experimental features in this update. It should be noted that not all new features from the major update will be here. More updates will be added closer to the release. These new features are the ones already shown through snapshots.

There are three new commands you should know about.

commandModificationBlockLimit: This will limit the maximum number of blocks which you can modify in a single execution of commands.

dovinesSpread: This command determines whether vines will spread to nearby blocks or stay within their designated area.

damage: This command will allow the player to conveniently cause damage to entities.ride: Enables entities to start or stop riding on other entities.

Among technical changes, players will get better horse breeding, camera wobble in the direction of incoming damage, skulk sensors go off in increased situations, user interface modification to bring the most important settings forward, new welcome screen, a preview for armor trims at the crafting table and more.

How to download the update

1. Go to the official Minecraft launcher and open it.

2. Next to the play button, you will see a drop down menu. Click on it.

3. Find ‘Latest Release' and click on it.

4. That's it. Now the update will be downloaded and installed on your device.