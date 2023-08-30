Home Gaming News Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo has announced the next Nintendo Direct show that will focus on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, giving fans an in-depth look into the upcoming 2D side-scrolling adventure video game.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 14:56 IST
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
View all Images
Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released on October 20 for the Nintendo Switch. (Nintendo)

Nintendo continues to go from strength to strength with each passing year. The Japanese video game company's most recent console, the Nintendo Switch, has become a popular choice for gamers, even though it is significantly underpowered in comparison to Sony and Microsoft's consoles. However, this hasn't stopped its sales, as it recently surpassed the sales of Nintendo's previous best-selling console in the US, the Wii. The launch of Nintendo's latest exclusive, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has given a major boost to the console's popularity.

Now, Nintendo has announced the next Nintendo Direct show that will focus on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, giving fans an in-depth look into the upcoming 2D side-scrolling adventure video game.

Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been one of the most popular films of the year with a box office collection of about $1.35 billion, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023 so far. Nintendo is looking to capitalize on this opportunity to give Super Mario Bros. fans a chance to have an in-depth look at the Super Mario Bros. Wonder video game that is set to launch on October 20.

In an X post, the official Nintendo America account wrote, “Join us for an in-depth look at Mario's latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct!”

The Nintendo Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be held on August 31 at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET. During the roughly 15-minute show, fans will have an opportunity to gain an insight into the Super Mario Bros. Wonder video game.

About Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an upcoming 2D platform game developed and published by Nintendo. The game is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch. In the game, players will be able to choose from familiar characters such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi and Toad. Interestingly, Mario and Luigi will not be voiced by the iconic Charles Martinet this time around.

With new power-ups, players will have an advantage while facing enemies. They will also witness unexpected events in the game with the new Wonder Flowers. Up to 3 players can team up locally and go on an adventure together.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released on the Nintendo Switch on October 20.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 14:56 IST
