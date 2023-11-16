Roblox launches in-experience subscriptions, developers to benefit from new revenue streams

Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, has unveiled a feature that allows developers to introduce subscription-based services within their experiences. The announcement, made through an official forum post, marks a significant step in the company's ongoing efforts to empower developers and enhance their revenue streams.

Previously unavailable to users, the subscription feature enables developers to monetize their creations by offering exclusive content and services through subscription-based models. This development opens up new possibilities for creators to establish recurring economic relationships with users and build a more predictable income.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Limited-Time Benefits for Early Adopters

For those quick to jump on board, Roblox is offering enticing incentives. Developers who activate subscriptions before December 15, 2023, will enjoy a reduced platform fee of 15 percent on all subscriptions purchased and renewed through March 15, 2024. This limited-time offer aims to encourage developers to embrace the subscription model and maximise their earnings.

Benefits of incorporating subscriptions before the deadline include being spotlighted on the Discover page in a dedicated subscription section, potentially boosting exposure and attracting more users. Additionally, creators may have the chance to be featured on Roblox's marketing channels by sharing images or videos of their subscriptions and tagging @Roblox on Twitter.

Since the launch of the subscription feature, developers now have access to a range of tools to manage and optimise their offerings. This includes the ability to activate, manage, and learn from subscriptions via the Creator Dashboard, as well as tracking payouts through Transactions reporting.

To ensure a positive user experience, Roblox users can discover and purchase subscriptions in their local currency on desktop or mobile web and through the Roblox app on Apple and Google platforms. However, subscriptions are currently not available for purchase in certain countries.

As Roblox continues to enhance its platform and empower developers, the introduction of in-experience subscriptions stands as a pivotal moment, providing creators with a new avenue for revenue generation and fostering stronger connections with their audience.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!