Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

Warner Bros. has again delayed a video game based on the Suicide Squad comic book franchise, pushing it from a May release date to later this year, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, a multiplayer shooter game starring a group of comic book anti-heroes, was originally planned for release in 2022 until it slipped to 2023 early last year. Last fall, London-based developer Rocksteady Studios said it would be out May 26. The new release date was not yet clear.

A representative for Warner didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The person with knowledge of the delay asked not to be named discussing information that isn't public.

Suicide Squad was showcased during a PlayStation event in February but received criticism from fans due to its service elements, such as purchasable cosmetics and a requirement to play online.

Warner's first game of 2023, Hogwarts Legacy, has been a massive success, selling more than 12 million copies despite widespread backlash due to Harry Potter creator JK Rowling's views.