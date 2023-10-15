Icon
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips

Roblox took a dark turn as a man used the platform to carry out a kidnapping of a young girl.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 15 2023, 20:54 IST
An 11-year-old girl was saved from a kidnapper who came in contact with her on online gaming platform Roblox.
An 11-year-old girl was saved from a kidnapper who came in contact with her on online gaming platform Roblox. (Roblox)

In a harrowing incident that highlights the potential dangers of online gaming, an 11-year-old girl from New Jersey was reportedly kidnapped by a man she met through the popular gaming platform Roblox, according to authorities. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes revealed the distressing details of the heinous crime.

On September 10, the girl had disappeared from her home in Wayne, New Jersey. Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff and Valdes confirmed that she was reported missing around 6:45 a.m. Fortunately, the diligent efforts of the Wayne police led to a swift resolution. The missing child was located a short time after her disappearance, astonishingly, some 135 miles away in Bear, a suburb of Wilmington, Delaware.

The accused, 27-year-old Darius Matylewich from Bear, Delaware, is alleged to have established contact with the girl while both were playing Roblox, a versatile online gaming platform that enables users to create and play games designed by others, as reported by Patch.com.

Matylewich now faces serious charges, including first-degree kidnapping and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. According to the official statement, investigators determined that Matylewich had met the victim while playing an online video game, and subsequently transported her from Wayne, New Jersey, to Bear, Delaware, without the knowledge or consent of her parents.

The quick and efficient response of the authorities ensured that the girl was found unharmed on the same day she was reported missing from her home.

The accused, Darius Matylewich could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted on the kidnapping charge.

How to Keep Your Child Safe on Roblox

Roblox is a popular online gaming platform for children of all ages. However, it is important to be aware of the potential risks associated with online gaming and to take steps to keep your child safe.

Here are 5 Roblox tips via NSPCC:

Sign up with the correct age. This will ensure that your child has access to the appropriate safety settings and parental controls.

Build a list of age-appropriate games. Roblox has a setting that allows parents to restrict their child's access to certain games.

Explore communication settings. You can disable chat completely or limit it to friends only. You can also switch off your child's inbox to stop them receiving direct messages.

Explore the platform together. Ask your child to show you how they use Roblox and explore the parental controls together. You could even consider setting up your own account and playing the games yourself.

Have regular conversations about gaming. Talk to your child about what games they are playing and who they are interacting with online.

By following these tips, you can help to keep your child safe while they enjoy playing Roblox.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 20:54 IST
