Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

If you’re an Xbox gamer, then its time to get excited as Microsoft showcased a ton of new games at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, with Starfield being the highlight of the show. Check out the biggest announcements of the event.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 12 2023, 12:38 IST
Starfield
View all Images
Starfield is an upcoming Xbox-exclusive RPG by Bethesda.

After a fun-filled PlayStation Showcase 2023 where Sony announced a ton of new games such as Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater, Spider-Man 2, and Alan Wake 2, it was Xbox's turn to woo gamers around the world. Microsoft held the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on June 11 where it announced several new games that will be coming to Xbox consoles and PC throughout the year. While the highlight of the event was Starfield Direct where Bethesda gave us a deep dive into its upcoming space RPG, there were several other game announcements too that gamers are sure to like.

Check out the biggest announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

1. Starfield

After last year's 25-minute showcase, Bethesda finally gave us a deep dive into Starfield, its upcoming RPG. Todd Howard, Starfield's director called it “Skyrim in space”, and we saw No Man's Sky-like game mechanics including exploration, combat, spaceflight, character creation, quests, and more. We also got a glimpse at the planets, ships, wildlife, companions, and more elements of the game. Starfield releases on September 6, 2023.

2. Fable

Microsoft also showcased its next entry to the Fable series with next-gen graphics. The Fable series is known for its silly humour and narrating the trailer was IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade, which added to the excitement. While the release date has not been revealed, Microsoft has announced that Fable would be coming to Game Pass on day one.

3. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

We also got a new trailer and the release date for the big expansion that's coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with the Phantom Liberty DLC. The trailer introduced Idris Elba as a character and also showcased the return of Johnny Silverhand who is played by Keanu Reeves. CD Projekt Red will launch Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC on September 26.

4. Forza Motorsport

Microsoft's Forza series has been a major success in recent years with Forza Horizon 5 pushing the boundaries of console gaming recently. We got a trailer for the next Forza game at the Xbox Games Showcase with Forza Motorsport releasing on October 10. It will be coming to Xbox and PC soon.

5. Star Wars: Outlaws

After the launch of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor in April, another Star Wars game is in the works. Ubisoft showed a cinematic trailer for its upcoming Star Wars game titled Star Wars: Outlaws, and it is the first ever open-world star wars game. While we did not see any Jedi or light-saber battles, spaceflight was involved in the game. Star Wars: Outlaws will come out sometime in 2024.

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 12:38 IST
