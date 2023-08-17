Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Get ready for some thrilling zombie action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3! Fans of the game have been eagerly waiting for confirmation about the return of the Zombies mode, and it looks like their wishes have been granted. This mode, where players defend themselves against waves of zombies, has been a hit since it was introduced in Call of Duty: World at War back in 2008.

While Zombies mode has popped up in some other games, it's mostly associated with Call of Duty titles made by Treyarch. So, let's dive into what we know about this exciting feature.

Zombies are back in action

Ever since Zombies mode debuted about 15 years ago in Call of Duty: World at War, it has become a beloved part of the game. With the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 3, fans are absolutely thrilled about this latest update.

A Twitter user named MrDalekJD stumbled upon an incredible discovery. By texting the word "Zombies" to the official Modern Warfare 3 promotional phone number, you can receive a link to a secret sound file. And guess what? This file plays those familiar Zombie sounds, strongly hinting at the mode's return, Sportskeeda reported.

What to expect from Zombies in Modern Warfare 3

The Zombies mode is making a comeback in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and it's expected to be similar to the previously popular Outbreak game mode. In another game called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, they introduced a huge, open-world mode called Outbreak.

Instead of the usual round-based style that's been a tradition since the early days of Call of Duty, this new mode brings a fresh twist. You'll start in a part of the Ural Mountains and have objectives to complete before moving on. These objectives might involve turning on antennae or clearing out zombie nests. Once you're done, you can move to a new area and keep playing.

Here's the challenge: the Outbreak mode features an endless horde of zombies, making it even tougher than the standard version. So, get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure as you fight off the undead and accomplish your goals.

Get your weapons ready, because Zombies are coming back stronger than ever in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It's time to prepare for an epic showdown against the zombie hordes.