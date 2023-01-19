 Good One Spark Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Good One Mobile Good One Spark

    Good One Spark

    Good One Spark is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2150 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Good One Spark from HT Tech. Buy Good One Spark now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27881/heroimage/good-one-spark-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27881/images/Design/good-one-spark-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2150 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2150 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Good One Spark Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2150 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • 2150 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • No
    Design
    • Gold
    Display
    • No
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 220 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Spark
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • March 11, 2016 (Official)
    • Good One
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 32 bit
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Good One Spark FAQs

    What is the price of the Good One Spark in India?

    Good One Spark price in India at 3,600 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2150 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Good One Spark?

    How many colors are available in Good One Spark?

    What is the Good One Spark Battery Capacity?

    Is Good One Spark Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Good One Spark