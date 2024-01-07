10 best electric rods: From Bajaj to Havells, check out these affordable water heating devices

10 best electric rods: Winter is at its peak in North India and it has become almost impossible to bathe with cold water. If you do not want a geyser, then we have an alternative for you that will be almost as effective. You can buy an electric immersion rod that is almost as cost effective and efficient as a geyser. These devices excel in providing quick and efficient water heating, ensuring a prompt and reliable hot water supply while minimizing electricity consumption. Their compact and lightweight design makes them incredibly portable. We have made a list of 10 best electric rods which includes the models like Rico IRPRO, Bajaj Copper Immersion Rod Water Heater, Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15, and more. Check out the list below:

Why buy electric rods:

1. Efficient Heating: Electric Immersion rods offer quick and efficient water heating, minimizing electricity usage for cost and time savings.

2. Portability and Space-Saving: With a lightweight design, these rods are easy to carry and require minimal storage space, making them ideal for travel or compact living situations.

3. Economical Alternative: Particularly advantageous for solo travelers and college students, immersion rods provide a more cost-effective solution compared to geysers, especially when living away from home.

4. Energy Efficiency and Eco-Friendly: Electric Immersion rods are highly energy-efficient, generating clean heat without emitting pollutants, contributing to an environmentally conscious heating option.

Rico IRPRO 1500w

First on the list of the best 10 electric rods is the Rico IRPRO 1500w Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod, showcasing cutting-edge Japanese technology. It is designed for efficiency and safety, this immersion rod boasts 1500 watts of power, ensuring super-fast and uninterrupted heating for a cozy bath experience. The specially crafted copper metal and stainless steel heating element, along with a bigger head, contribute to its shock-proof nature.

It comes with advanced Japanese technology, making it 100% shock-proof. The rust-proof ABS plastic body and ISI mark guarantee durability. The innovative design includes a bucket hook for easy operation and better grip. The high-quality nickel-plated anti-corrosive material enhances longevity, while the low energy consumption provides cost-effective water heating. With dimensions of 250 x 40 x 250 mm and a 3-pin plug, it's convenient and versatile. Rico stands behind its product, offering a 2-year replacement warranty, covering plastic and small parts.

Power: 1500 Watts

Shock Proof - Advanced Japanese Technology

ISI Mark High-Quality: Nickel Plated Anti-Corrosive Material

Operating Voltage: 220 - 230 volts

Rated voltage: 50 - 60 Hz AC

Pin Type : 3 Pin Plug

2. Bajaj Copper Immersion Rod Water Heater

Next on the list of the best 10 electric rods is Bajaj Copper Immersion Rod Water Heater. It is a hassle-free water heating solution with its Copper Immersion Rod boasting 1500 watts of power. With a compact size of 40 cms, this rod requires no installation, ensuring a straightforward setup. The hairpin tubular element, made of anti-corrosive material, ensures durability and reliability in the long run.

Operating at 230-250 V and 50-60 Hz, this immersion rod offers low-cost water heating, promoting energy efficiency. Bajaj's commitment to quality is reflected in the 1-year warranty on the product. The simplicity and effectiveness of this immersion rod make it an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable, cost-efficient water heating solution without the need for professional installation.

Power: 1500 watts

Operating Voltage: 230 - 250 V

Rated volted: 50 - 60 Hz

Material: Anti-corrosive Material

Heating Element Type: Hairpin Tubular Element

3. Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15

You can get reliable water heating with the Havells HB 15 Immersion Water Heater in an elegant white and blue design. The 1500 watts power, operating at 220-230 volts and 50 Hz AC, ensures efficient and quick heating. The heating element with nickel plating guarantees corrosion resistance, enhancing durability. Featuring a touch protection cover for added safety, this immersion heater is designed with an elegant and sturdy bucket hook for easy handling. The ISI marked 3-pin modeled plug ensures safety and compatibility. With waterproof construction and a heating indicator, Havells HB 15 offers a blend of functionality and safety, making it a trustworthy choice for your water heating needs.

Power: 1500 watts

Operating Voltage: 220 - 230 volts.

Rated Voltage :50 Hz AC

Safety: Touch protection cover

ISI marked: yes

Waterproof

Heating Indicator

4. Crompton ACGIH-IHL102

Next on the list of 10 best electric rods is the Crompton ACGIH-IHL102 1000-Watt Immersion Water Heater. It is a sleek and efficient solution in stylish black. It is crafted from durable Bakelite material, this immersion heater is designed to withstand the rigors of regular use. Operating at 1000 volts, it ensures efficient heating, delivering reliable performance.

Measuring 18 inches in length, Crompton's immersion heater is not only compact but also ISI-marked, ensuring adherence to quality standards. The inclusion of an indicator adds convenience, allowing you to monitor the heating process. The power-packed 1000 watts capability guarantees a swift and effective heating experience. With its minimalist black design and essential features, the Crompton immersion water heater is a reliable choice, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality and functionality.

Power: 1000 watts

Voltage: 1000 Volts

ISI mark: yes

Heating Indicator: yes

5. Havells Zella Flap Auto Immersion Rod

The fifth on the list of the 10 best electric rods is Havells Zella Flap Auto Immersion Rod. It is crafted from durable plastic and adorned in an appealing white-blue color scheme, this immersion rod from Havells stands out for its advanced features.

Measuring 34.7 centimeters, it boasts a powerful 1500 watts of wattage, ensuring swift heating. Notably, it's India's first immersion water heater with an auto cut-off and a temperature setting knob offering Low, Medium, and High options for personalized comfort.

The smart dual-purpose collapsible flap serves both as a protective cover and a hanger when fully open, adding to its versatility. A heating indicator, heavy-duty 3-pin molded plug, and efficient heat transfer heating element with nickel plating further contribute to its functionality. The touch protection cover and elegant sturdy bucket hanger emphasize safety and ease of use. Embrace a new era of water heating with Havells Zella, where cutting-edge technology meets user-friendly design.

Power: 1500 Watts

Safety: auto cut off & Temperature setting Knob

Heating Indicator: yes

Nickel plating heating element

6. Rezek 1500W Immersion Rod

Rezek 1500W Immersion Rod, is a reliable solution designed for instant hot water. It is made from durable stainless steel and presented in a sleek silver color, this immersion rod from the reputable brand REZEK offers both efficiency and safety.

Experience the power of the robust 1500W element, ensuring rapid water heating whenever you need it. Dive into convenience with the fully waterproof design, providing reliability and durability. The shockproof ABS body prioritizes your safety during every use, guaranteeing worry-free usage. Versatility is key with this immersion rod, as it is suitable for various containers, making it portable and adaptable to your needs.

Rest assured in the quality and safety of your immersion rod with ISI approval, meeting stringent industry standards. With a one-year warranty, Rezek stands behind its product, ensuring your peace of mind. Embrace instant hot water with the convenience, safety, and versatility offered by the Rezek 1500W Immersion Rod.

Power: 1500W

Voltage: 220 Volts

Safety: shockproof ABS body

ISI approved: yes

7. Crompton IHL 152 Immersion Water Heater

Next on the list of list of the 10 best electric rods is Crompton's IHL 152 Immersion Water Heater, combining functionality and durability. The 1500W wattage ensures fast heating, making it a reliable choice for your hot water needs. Compact in size, measuring 78 x 50 x 320 mm, it is designed for convenience and ease of use.

The immersion water heater features a copper heating element, complemented by nickel plating to resist corrosion, ensuring long-lasting performance. A neon ON/OFF lamp provides a visual indicator of the heater's status. The light-weight construction and in-built water level indicator enhance the overall design and functionality. Safety is prioritized with a Bakelite body and shockproof plastic handle. The package includes 1 unit of Crompton Immersion Water Heater, along with an Instructions Manual and Warranty Card, offering a comprehensive solution for your water heating needs.

Wattage: 1500 W

Dimensions: 78 X 50 X 320 mm

nickel plating to resist corrosion, neon ON/ OFF lamp

Safety: Bakelite body with shockproof plastic handle

8. Usha Immersion Heater

The eighth on the list of best electric rods is the Usha Immersion Heater (2410), a reliable solution crafted for convenience and safety. Boasting a power of 1000 watts, this immersion heater is ISI certified, ensuring adherence to quality standards. The inner heating element, made of copper, is paired with an outer body constructed from durable Bakelite.

Measuring 15 inches in length and presented in a sleek silver color, the Usha immersion heater is both compact and stylish. The copper tube element, featuring long-lasting nickel plating, enhances the overall longevity of the heater. Usha prioritizes customer satisfaction, offering a 2-year warranty on the product. For any queries or warranty-related claims, customers can reach out to USHA Care at 1800-1033-111. The package includes 1 immersion water heater, making it a comprehensive and convenient solution for your water heating needs.

Wattage: 1000 Watts

ISI Certified: yes

Inner Heating Element: Copper;

Safety: Outer Bakelite body

Product Dimensions: 30.8 Cms X 8.5 Cms X 8.5 Cms

9. EROD Immersion Water Heater

The EROD Immersion Water Heater, a reliable choice designed for both shock and water resistance. Boasting a robust power consumption of 2000 watts, this electric immersion rod is equipped with a tubular copper heating element, ensuring quick and effective heating of water.

Crafted in an eye-catching blue color, this immersion rod not only adds a touch of style but also features anti-corrosive material, making it durable for long-term use. The hairpin tubular elements and 3-pin plug contribute to its functionality and ease of use. Designed for heating water, it is essential to note that scaling may occur when used in hard water.

Efficiency is key with this immersion rod as it consumes less energy, providing cost-effective water heating. With its water and shock-proof features, EROD ensures a safe and reliable solution for your hot water needs. Embrace the convenience and affordability of low-cost water heating with this technologically advanced immersion rod.

Power: 2000W

Heating Element Type: tubular copper

Anti-corrosive Material,

Hairpin Tubular elements

10. Bajaj Waterproof 1000 Watts Immersion Rod Heater

The last on the list of the best electric rods is Bajaj Waterproof 1000 Watts Immersion Rod Heater, a reliable choice for your hot water needs. Operating at 1000 watts, this rod-type heater ensures low-cost water heating, providing a budget-friendly solution.

Designed for safety and longevity, it features water-proof sealed terminals, safeguarding against potential hazards and extending the product's life. The nickel-plated heating element offers protection from corrosion and rust, enhancing durability. Double ISI mark certification ensures both safety and performance, providing peace of mind to users. The inclusion of a plastic handle not only prevents shocks but also protects against rust.

Bajaj stands behind its product, offering a generous 2-year warranty on the immersion rod. The package includes 1 unit of the immersion rod, an instruction manual, and a warranty card, making it a comprehensive and reliable solution for your water heating needs.

Power: 1000 Watts

Safety: Water Proof Sealed terminals

Double ISI mark

Warranty: 2 year warranty

3 best features for you:

Electric rods Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Rico IRPRO Power: 1500 Watts Advanced Japanese Technology

ISI Mark High Bajaj Power: 1500 watts

Operating Voltage: 230 - 250 V

Rated volted: 50 - 60 Hz

Havells Water Proof HB 15 Power: 1500 watts

Operating Voltage: 220 - 230 volts. Rated Voltage :50 Hz AC Crompton ACGIH-IHL102

Power: 1000 watts

Voltage: 1000 Volts

ISI mark Havells Zella Flap Auto Immersion Rod Power: 1500 Watts

Temperature setting Knob

Heating Indicator Rezek 1500W Immersion Rod

Power: 1500W

Voltage: 220 Volts





shockproof ABS body

Crompton IHL 152 Power: 1500 W

Dimensions: 78 X 50 X 320 mm

shockproof plastic handle Usha Immersion Heater Power: 1000 Watts ISI Certified Inner Heating Element: Copper EROD Immersion Water Heater

Power: 2000W

Heating Element Type: tubular copper Anti-corrosive Material,

Bajaj Waterproof 1000 Watts Power: 1000 Watts

Water Proof Sealed terminals

Double ISI mark





