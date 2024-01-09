10 best heater blowers to beat winters: Check Orient Electric, Solimo, Bajaj, and more

10 best heater blowers: The coldest month of the winter has begun and every day we are facing decreasing temperatures. The sudden drop is causing various health issues which necessitate the need to stay in a warm environment to avoid seasonal illness. Therefore, to beat the freezing cold, you must opt for a heater blower as it will enable you to keep your room and surroundings warm and at normal temperature. If you are someone who is looking for a power heater then we have curated a list of 10 best heater blowers that may come to your liking. Check the list below. Products included in this article 54% OFF Orient electric Areva fan heater|2000W power|2 heating modes|Compact design |1 year replacement warranty (4,265) 50% OFF Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area) (22,682) 19% OFF Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) (47,571) 34% OFF Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000W|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj| White Color (10,609) 6% OFF Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey) (12,742) 26% OFF BAJAJ MAJESTY RX7 BLOWER/FAN HEATERS (12) 39% OFF Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Room Heater For Home|2-Heat Settings (1000W/2000W)|Adjustable Thermostat|Dual Use|Personal Fan|Triple Safety Assurance|Best Mini Room Heater|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White (2,065) 13% OFF Crompton Insta Comfort Heater 2000 Watts Heat Convector with Adjustable Thermostats, Hybrid Cyan, Standard (582) 26% OFF Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater with Over Heat Protection & ISI Mark (Black) (2,383) 39% OFF Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black) (1,661)

List of Best Selling Products

Things to consider when buying blower heater

A blower heater must have a great range of air spread and it should be able to circulate warm air in various directions for effective temperature control.

Check the features it provides such as balancing humid levels, temperature monitoring, weight, mobility, and other factors. So, thoroughly check its special features to make full use of the blower heater.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The important thing one should consider is the budget, note that heaters are available in the budget as well as premium ranges and therefore, pick the one that suits your room type best.

Check the heating speed to ensure that it warms quickly without using too much electricity. This will also help you reduce the power bill.

10 best heater blowers for winters

Orient electric Areva fan heater:

B083973WX4-1

The first on the list of best heater blowers is the Orient electric Areva fan. The heater is made for both horizontal and vertical placement, keeping you warm and comfortable all Winter long. It comes with a 100 percent copper motor for reliable performance. It features a 2300 RPM high-speed motor and has two adjustable heat settings. The heater blower has a power output of 1000W giving a comforting warmth on mild Winter days with low heat mode.

The room heater for the home is equipped with a thermostat for temperature control, two thermal cutouts for preventing burnout of heating elements, FR-grade plastic for safety against fire and an overload protector for safety against overheating. The room heater comes protected against manufacturing defects with a one-year replacement warranty, thereby giving you the ultimate peace of mind.

Specifications Heat output: 1000 Watt Room size: Small to medium Special features: Safety features, heat setting, overload protector Warranty: 1 year

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo:

B07VX71FZP-2

The next best heater blower on the list is the Solimo heater which is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a powerful 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating and can be used vertically or horizontally. It is a 2 KW heater which will consume 2 units per hour when operated on a high heat setting. It has an air throw range of 10 feet which is ideal for small to medium sized rooms. It offers three settings: Cool, Warm or Hot wind which can be selected through the Adjustable Thermostat. It offers a 2000 W power consumption and 220V to 240V power input.

Solimo Room Heater is equipped to be safe from overheating, designed to automatically switch the motor off if it reaches temperatures of 130° C. Also present is a safety fuse which goes off when the heater reaches temperatures of 126° C. It provides effective heating with its copper winded motor which gives 2400 rotations per minute.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 W Room size: 250-300 sq. ft. Special features: safety features, Adjustable Thermostat Warranty: 1 Year

3. Orpat OEH-1220:

B00B7GHQQW-3

The third on the list of best heater blowers is the Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater. It comes in pristine white color. It is tailored for spot heating, catering to rooms up to 250 sq ft. Its robust 100 percent pure copper wire motor guarantees longevity and efficient performance. Designed for small to medium rooms, this heater operates at 2000 watts and emits some noise due to its fan mechanism. The safety mesh grill and cool-touch body enhance user safety during operation.

.For secure power connection, the plug type is specified as 15A, cautioning against using standard 5 or 6A sockets. The non-sagging, stitching-type heating element boasts a long lifespan. It also comes with some safety features like a safety cut-off, overheat protection, and thermal cut-off. The heater offers flexibility with two heat settings at 1000 watts and 2000 watts. The package includes 1 Room Heater and a user guide for easy setup and operation.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 watts Room size: small to medium Special features: safety cut-off, overheat protection, thermal cut-off Warranty: 1 Year

4. Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater:

B009P2LKQ2-4

The next blower heater is the Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater. It is a versatile and efficient heating solution designed to provide targeted warmth for rooms up to 250 sq ft. With its 2000-watt heat output, this heater is suitable for smaller to medium-sized rooms, making it an ideal choice for bedrooms. Its compact design and easy mobility ensure convenience in placement, allowing you to enjoy warmth where you need it most.

The heating technology of this portable room heater incorporates a motor made from 100% pure copper wire, ensuring prolonged durability and optimal performance. It offers two heat settings of 1000 watts and 2000 watts, allowing you to personalize your warmth according to your comfort needs. The automatic thermal cut-off enhances safety, providing an additional layer of protection against overheating.

Safety is a paramount feature, and the advanced safety cut-off mechanism adds an extra layer of security and reliability to the device. The white color and sleek design add a touch of elegance to your living space.

Backed by a 2-year warranty from Bajaj, this portable room heater delivers not only efficient heating but also peace of mind regarding its durability and performance.

Specifications Heat output: 1000 watts and 2000 watts Room size: 250 sq ft Special features: Advanced safety cut-off, heat personalization Warranty: 2 years

5. Orpat OEH-1260:

B00O24PUO6-5

The Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater is a specialised spot heating solution, perfect for small to medium-sized rooms up to 250 sq ft. Its non-sagging, stitching-type, long-life heating element ensures not only efficiency but also long-lasting warmth. With two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts), you have the flexibility to customise the heating intensity to your preference, making it one of the best-rated room heaters available.

Prioritising safety, this heater incorporates multiple features such as a safety mesh grill, auto-revolving heater, overheat protection, touch sensor, and thermal cut-off. These features enhance its safety profile, ensuring secure operation. Additionally, this versatile heater can also be used as a fan. It's important to note, however, that it generates some noise during operation, and detailed information about dimensions and warranty is limited. Nevertheless, the Orpat OEH-1260 offers customizable and safe heating for a comfortable living space.

Specifications Heat output: 1000 watts and 2000 watts Room size: 250 sq ft Special features: safety mesh grill, auto-revolving heater, overheat protection, touch sensor Warranty: 1 year

6. Bajaj Majesty RX7 Blower:

B06Y446DGW-6

The next blower heater is the Bajaj Majesty RX7 Room Heater. The Bajaj Majesty RX 7 Heat Convector Room Heater is a powerhouse of warmth with its 2000 Watts capability, designed to provide instant comfort during chilly winters. Tailor your experience with three heat settings (600 W/ 1200 W/ 2000 W) and the added convenience of adjustable height. It comes with the auto thermal shutoff feature preventing overheating, while the cool-touch handle ensures ease of portability. Trust in the reliability of this room heater, backed by a reassuring 2-year warranty. Experience the perfect blend of convenience and peace of mind as you stay warm throughout the season.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watt Room size: small to medium Special features: Three heat settings, thermal shutoff, cool-touch handle Warranty: 2 years

7. Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan:

B009P2LITG-7

The Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater is your go-to solution for instant warmth, boasting a powerful 2000 watts heating capacity to ensure your comfort during chilly winter days. Offering versatility, it comes with two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts), allowing you to tailor the heating experience to your liking. This top-rated room heater prioritises safety with features like auto thermal shut-off and a thermal fuse, preventing any risks of overheating.

Enhancing convenience, the heater supports two-way installation, enabling both horizontal and vertical placement. Beyond its heating prowess, this versatile room heater doubles as a multifunctional appliance, transforming into a personal fan during the summer months, making it suitable for year-round use. Bajaj's confidence in this product is evident with a 2-year warranty, providing users with reliability and peace of mind. Experience the comfort and adaptability of the Bajaj Majesty RX11 for a cosy and secure living space throughout the seasons.

Specifications Heat output: 1000 watts and 2000 watts Room size: small to medium Special features: auto thermal shut-off, two heat settings Warranty: 2 years

8. Crompton Insta Comfort Heater:

B09CGLY5CX-8

The eighth on the list of best blower heaters is the Crompton Insta Comfort which will be perfect for you to beat the freezing winters. The heater enables users to set a preferred temperature, and the thermostat works to keep your room at this desired level. If the temperature starts to drop down, a thermostat switches the heating on to warm it up. The specially designed body keeps the heater cool and avoids burns if accidentally touched.

The heater can be placed horizontally & vertically as per individual needs. Its 40W blowers help to spread the heat in the room, quickly and evenly. The heater comes with a built - in function that prevents it from overheating, thus preventing damage to it-self and its surrounding.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 Watts Room size: small to medium Special features: Adjustable Thermostats, safety features Warranty: 1 year

9. Usha Heat Convector:

B00AK3XHM0-9

The next best blower heater is the Usha Heat Convector which offers height adjustment and various heat settings so you can customize the temperature as per your requirements. The USHA heater offers two fan modes and three heating modes: 665W/1330W/2000W. It comes with a twin turbo design for better heating and a night light indicator. It is perfect for a small sized room with up to 150 sq ft of size. For safety, it comes with a thermal cut out feature and Over Heat Protection.

Specifications Heat output: 2000W Room size: 150 sq. ft Special features: thermal cut out , Over Heat Protection Warranty: 1 year

10. Havells Comforter Room Heater:

B00PQDO5W0-10

The last on the list of 10 best heater blowers is the Havells Comforter Room Heater. It boasts a robust 2000 watts, and is a reliable choice for spot heating. Engineered with a focus on safety, it features double over-heat protection, ensuring a secure environment. The adjustable thermostat control knob empowers users to fine-tune the warmth according to their preferences. Designed for convenience, it comes with an adjustable vent for efficient air delivery, enhancing the overall heating experience. Tailored for smaller spaces, it is ideal for rooms up to 150 sqft, delivering targeted warmth where needed. The heater's power input of 23 V and a frequency of 5 Hz contribute to its efficient operation. With a cord length ranging from 1m to 8m and internal cord storage, it offers flexibility and tidiness in setup. The Havells Comforter Room Heater strikes a balance between power, safety, and user-friendly features, making it a practical solution for winter comfort.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 watts Room size: 150 sq. ft Special features: Adjustable thermostat, safety features Warranty: 1 Year



Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Orient electric Areva fan heater 2300 RPM motor Temperature control Overload protection Amazon Brand - Solimo Three heat settings 10 feet air throw Overheat protection Orpat OEH-1220 Safety mesh grill Overheat protection 2000W power Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater Overheat protection 2000W power Setting personalization Orpat OEH-1260 Safety mesh grill Overheat protection Touch sensor

Bajaj Majesty RX7 Blower Three heat settings Overheat protection 2-year warranty Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Thermal shut-off Multifunctional features Two-way installation Crompton Insta Comfort Heater Adjustable Thermostat Two-way installation Overheat protection Usha Heat Convector Three heating modes Thermal cut out Overheat protection Havells Comforter Room Heater Adjustable Thermostat Adjustable vent 2000W power

Also, read these top stories today:

Online shopping regret!

Buying from online-only stores was convenient, but now we have to deal with the hassle of shipping unwanted items back to those retailers.

Dive in here.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China.

The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60. Know why this happened here.

Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Nvidia just rolled out big benefits for PC buyers!

Nvidia unveiled new chips that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their PCs. Nvidia says it is now leading the AI PC race after unveiling new chips! Know what has been revealed here.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.