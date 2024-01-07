10 Best SHARP Air Purifiers: Banish pollution from home and get a breath of fresh air

10 Best SHARP Air Purifiers: Today air purifiers have become essential for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air quality. Because of the extreme air pollution, it has become difficult to breathe and it causes various diseases and makes existing ones like asthma even worse. While pollution affects everybody, it hits the elderly and children the most. So, if you haven't bought an air purifier yet, get it now for your family's sake. There are a huge number of brands selling these products, and here we have listed 10 SHARP air purifiers to make your search easier. These devices employ advanced filtration technologies, such as HEPA filters and activated carbon, to effectively remove airborne pollutants, allergens, and particles. These SHARP models include SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W, SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home, SHARP Air Purifier with dehumidifier DW-J27FM-S, and more. Check out the list of 10 Best SHARP Air Purifiers below. Products included in this article 39% OFF SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White) with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter| Coverage Area: up to 320 ft² (1,857) 16% OFF SHARP Air Purifier for Home FP-J52M-W | Wi-Fi Connectivity, Remote Operation Capability, PM 2.5 Display | Real Time Indicator for Air Quality, Temperature, Humidity, Filter Life and Change Indicator (4) 33% OFF SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home I Multi-Stage Purification with HEPA+Carbon+Pre-filter & Plasmacluster (Remove Mold, Bacteria, Virus, VOCs) | Traps 99.97% Impurities I Cover: 680 ft² (Gold) (1) 33% OFF SHARP Air Purifier with dehumidifier I Plasmacluster Tech fights against Mold, Fugus, VOCs I Traps 99.97% Impurities I HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter I Cover: 720 ft² I DW-J27FM-S 30% OFF SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J40M-W with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode and Sleep Mode | Coverage Area: upto 350 ft² (77) 41% OFF SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-GM50E-B with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode and Anti-Dust Mode | Coverage Area: upto 450 ft² (83) 26% OFF SHARP Air Purifier for Home FX-S120M-H | Wi-Fi Connectivity, Remote Operation Capability, PM 2.5 Display | Real Time Indicator for Air Quality, Temperature, Humidity, Filter Life and Change Indicator 19% OFF SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J80M-H with High Density Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Sleep Mode and Anti-Pollen Mode | Coverage Area: upto 680 ft² (51) 44% OFF SHARP Air Purifier FU-A80E-Wwith Hepa Filter & Active Plasma Cluster for upto 600 SqFt (39) 41% OFF Sharp Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Humidification, for Rooms of up to 226 sq ft (30)

Why buy SHARP air purifiers:

SHARP air purifiers come with advanced Plasmacluster technology and are certified by laboratories the world over including the coveted IIT Delhi, British Allergy Foundation. SHARP air purifiers remove allergens from the air effectively. Automatic modes: They come with various automatic modes including Haze Mode. Auto Restart Feature, Odour Sensor, Dust Sensor and more. Portable: They are quite portable, you can shift your air purifier easily without any hassles involved.

1. SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W

The first on the list of 10 best SHARP air purifiers is the SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W. It utilizes Plasmacluster Ion Technology, a patented purification method certified by renowned laboratories such as IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation. Employing Dual Purification, it combines the power of Plasmacluster and various filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon) for effective air purification in homes and offices.

The HEPA Filter, with a lifespan of up to 2 years, efficiently traps 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. The Active Carbon Filter contributes to deodorizing the air, removing Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and eliminating common household odors like cigarette and pet odors.

Featuring Auto Mode and Haze Mode, this air purifier adapts to different environmental conditions. It includes an Auto Restart Feature, Odour Sensor, and Dust Sensor for enhanced functionality. The Pre-Filter (Mesh Type), HEPA Filter, and Active-Carbon Filter collectively ensure comprehensive air purification. The filter lifespan of up to 2 years, although subject to variations based on usage and environmental conditions, is a testament to the durability and efficiency of this air purifier, covering an area of up to 320 ft².

Coverage Area: up to 320 ft²

Plasmacluster Ion: yes

Filters: Pre-Filter (Mesh Type), HEPA Filter & Active-Carbon Filter

Modes: Auto Mode, Haze Mode. Auto Restart Feature, Odour Sensor, Dust Sensor

2. SHARP Air Purifier for Home FP-J52M-W

B0CCDQ7QLN-2

The next on the list of the 10 best SHARP air purifiers is the SHARP Air Purifier for Home FP-J52M-W. It is equipped with Wi-Fi Connectivity and Remote Operation Capability, offers advanced features for efficient air purification. With the convenience of mobile phone control, users can remotely manage the purifier from any location, accessing real-time data through the mobile application. The interface dynamically changes color, indicating air quality from 'red' for polluted air to 'blue' for clean air.

Operating in Auto Mode, the purifier adjusts fan speed based on PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and three types of detection (dust, odor, light). It employs Dual Purification, combining Plasmacluster Ions with Filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active Carbon) for comprehensive air cleaning. The mobile app provides live monitoring of filter life, displaying status for the HEPA and Active Carbon filters.

Innovative features like Clean Ion Shower Mode and Clean Sign Indicator actively contribute to a healthier environment. The former collects dust with strong airflow and reduces static electricity, while the latter visually displays air quality near the control panel. Sleep Mode ensures quiet operation, adjusting fan speed based on impurity levels and room brightness, with indicator lights turning off.

Additional functionalities include an Off Timer and Brightness Control for customizable usage, enhancing the overall convenience and effectiveness of this home and office air purifier.

Plasmacluster Ions: yes

Filters: Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active Carbon

Automatic Operation: yes

Brightness Control: Auto/Dim/Off

3. SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home

B0CGBW2HHY-3

The SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home employs advanced technology to ensure comprehensive air purification, covering 680 ft². Backed by SHARP's patented Plasmacluster technology, certified by renowned laboratories including IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation, it effectively removes mold, bacteria, viruses, and VOCs. Operating on the concept of Dual Purification, it combines Plasmacluster with filters like Pre-Filter, HEPA, and Carbon. The HEPA filter traps 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust, while the Active Carbon Filter eliminates odors and VOCs. Notable features include a unique 20° airflow for complete room coverage, a special SHOWER MODE for Indian conditions, Auto-restart option, Auto & Manual modes, Dust & Odour sensor, and low noise level. With Japanese dual purification technologies, this air purifier is certified as JAPAN & ASEAN NO. 1 by Euromonitor International Limited in 2018, reinforcing its efficiency in reducing toxins and pollutants with every breath.

Coverage area: 680 ft²

Plasmacluster: yes

Filters: Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon

Modes: Auto-restart option, Auto & Manual modes, Dust & Odour sensor

4. SHARP Air Purifier with dehumidifier DW-J27FM-S

B0C9LWG52W-4

The fourth on the list of 10 best SHARP air purifiers is SHARP Air Purifier with Dehumidifier, model DW-J27FM-S. It offers a comprehensive solution for maintaining clean and moisture-free air in spaces up to 720 ft². Integrating Plasmacluster Technology, certified by prestigious labs such as IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation, this purifier combats mold, fungus, and VOCs effectively. The dual purification system combines Plasmacluster with a set of filters including a washable Pre-Filter, Active Carbon Filter, and long-lasting HEPA Filter. The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust, while the Active Carbon Filter removes odors and VOCs. Notably, the Pre-filter is washable and has a lifetime use.

With a dehumidification capacity of 27 liters per day, a 4.6L water tank, and options for continuous drainage, this device tackles excess humidity. Operating in various modes like Auto, Dehumidification, Mold Control, and more, it also features real-time indicators for PM 2.5, room temperature, humidity, and filter change. The HEPA and Carbon filters boast a remarkable standard lifespan of up to 5 years, minimizing recurring costs. Equipped with sensors for dust, odor, light, and water tank status, along with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 306 m³/hour, this air purifier ensures a healthy and comfortable environment. Additional features include a 12-hour ON/OFF timer and versatile horizontal and vertical swing louvers covering the entire room.

Coverage area: 720 ft²

Plasmacluster: yes

MODE: Auto, Dehumidification, Mold Control, Laundry, Deodorizing, Sleep

Dehumidification Capacity 27: Liters per day

5. SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J40M-W

B07KXPRNKJ-5

The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J40M-W incorporates cutting-edge features for effective air purification in spaces up to 350 ft². Utilizing SHARP's patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology, certified by global labs, including IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation, it embraces nature's purification methods. Operating on the concept of Dual Purification, the purifier combines Plasmacluster with a set of filters—Pre-Filter, HEPA, and Active Carbon—making it an ideal choice for homes and offices.

The HEPA Filter ensures the capture of 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, with a standard life of up to 2 years. The Active Carbon Filter eliminates odors, VOCs, cigarette, and pet odors, also having a standard life of 2 years. The advanced Pre-Filter, designed to capture P10 particles, functions throughout the device's lifespan. Equipped with sensors for odors, dust, and light, this purifier adapts to changing indoor conditions.

Featuring Haze Mode and Sleep Mode, it tailors its operation to different scenarios. With a filter life of up to 2 years (varies based on usage and environmental conditions), this SHARP Air Purifier offers a reliable and efficient solution for maintaining clean and fresh air in your living or working space.

Coverage Area: upto 350 ft²

Plasmacluster Ion: yes

Filters: Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon

Sensors: Odour Sensor, Dust Sensor, Light Sensor

6. SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-GM50E-B

B07BH17CZL-6

The sixth on the list of the 10 best SHARP air purifiers is SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-GM50E-B. It combines cutting-edge features to provide efficient air purification for spaces up to 450 ft². Utilizing SHARP's patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology, certified by prestigious laboratories like IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation, this purifier employs nature's purification methods. Operating on the principle of Dual Purification, it integrates Plasmacluster and multiple filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon), making it an ideal choice for both homes and offices.

The HEPA Filter, with a standard life of up to 2 years, excels in trapping 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. Complementing this, the Active Carbon Filter effectively deodorizes the air, eliminating Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), absorbing cigarette and pet odors, lasting up to 2 years.

This purifier boasts a lifelong functioning advanced Pre-Filter designed to capture P10 particles. The inclusion of a Mosquito Catcher UV Light & Glue Sheet enhances its functionality. Equipped with Auto Mode, Anti-Dust Mode, and Haze Mode, the SHARP FP-GM50E-B provides versatile options for addressing varying air quality concerns, ensuring a comprehensive and tailored air purification experience.

Coverage Area: upto 450 ft²

Plasmacluster Ion: yes

Filters: Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon

Modes: Auto Mode, Anti-Dust Mode, Haze Mode

7. SHARP Air Purifier for Home FX-S120M-H

B0CJFV2TL3-7

The next on the list of the 10 best SHARP air purifiers is SHARP Air Purifier FX-S120M-H. It offers advanced features for optimal air quality control. With Wi-Fi connectivity and remote operation capability, users can control the purifier via a mobile app from anywhere in the world. The app's interface displays real-time indicators for air quality, temperature, humidity, and filter life, changing color to signify varying air conditions from 'red' for dirty air to 'blue' for clean air.

Operating on the concept of Dual Purification, the purifier combines Plasmacluster Ions with filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active Carbon), making it suitable for both homes and offices. The Auto Mode adjusts fan speed based on PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and three detection parameters (dust, odor, light). The mobile app provides status updates on the HEPA and Active Carbon filters, ensuring real-time monitoring of the filter life cycle. Additionally, the Clean Ion Shower Mode utilizes strong airflow to collect dust and reduce static electricity, followed by increased sensitivity for 50 minutes to detect and clean impurities efficiently.

Plasmacluster Ions: yes

Filters: Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active Carbon

Automatic Operation

Clean Ion Shower Mode: Strong airflow collects dusts while reducing static electricity for 10 minutes

8. SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J80M-H

B07N8ZC557-8

The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J80M-H, equipped with High-Density Plasmacluster Ion Technology, is designed for spaces up to 680 ft², providing advanced air purification features. Certified by prestigious laboratories like IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation, SHARP's Plasmacluster Ion is a patented technology that mimics nature's purification methods.

Operating on the principle of Dual Purification, this air purifier combines Plasmacluster with various filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon), making it an optimal choice for homes and offices. The HEPA Filter ensures the trapping of 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, with a standard lifespan of up to 2 years. The purifier offers multiple modes, including Auto Mode, Anti-Dust Mode, Anti-Pollen Mode, and Haze Mode, catering to diverse air quality concerns.

Equipped with sensors such as PM2.5, Dust, Odour, and Light, the purifier adapts to varying conditions. The filters, including a Fine-Mesh Pre-Filter, are designed for a lifespan of up to 2 years, contingent on usage and environmental factors, providing comprehensive and long-lasting air purification.

Coverage Area: upto 680 ft²

Plasmacluster Ion: yes

Filters: Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon

Modes: Auto Mode, Anti-Dust Mode, Anti-Pollen Mode, Haze Mode

9. SHARP Air Purifier FU-A80E

B00RCI932E-9

The ninth on the list of the 10 best SHARP air purifiers is SHARP Air Purifier FU-A80E-W. It is designed for spaces up to 600 sq ft, and combines True HEPA Filter and Active Plasma Cluster Ion Technology for comprehensive air purification. With a CADR of 480m³/h, this purifier ensures efficient removal of airborne particles. The True HEPA filter captures microscopic particles, providing a high level of filtration, while Plasma Cluster Ion Technology replicates nature's purification process.

Special features include Dust and Odour Sensors with a display, offering real-time information about air quality. The purifier is equipped with Auto Mode, Child Lock for safety, Shower Mode for enhanced cleaning, and Night Mode for quiet operation during sleep. These features contribute to a versatile and user-friendly air purification experience, making the SHARP FU-A80E-W an effective and convenient solution for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air.

Coverage area: 600 SqFt

Filter Type: True HEPA & Plasma Cluster Ion Technology,

Special Features: Dust & Odour Sensors with Display

Modes: Auto Mode, Child lock, Shower Mode, Night Mode

10. SHARP Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Humidification

B01MUIU6NA-10

The last on the list is Sharp Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Humidification. It is designed for rooms up to 226 sq ft, incorporating SHARP's patented technology, certified by renowned laboratories, including IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation. Employing the concept of Dual Purification, it combines Plasmacluster Ion technology with various filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon) for comprehensive air purification in homes and offices.

The HEPA Filter, with a lifespan of up to 2 years, efficiently traps 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. The Active Carbon Filter not only deodorizes the air but also eliminates Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), absorbs cigarette and pet odors, with a standard life of up to 2 years.

Featuring a unique Humidifying Panda Filter with an impressive 5-year lifespan, this air purifier ensures a consistent level of humidity. Additionally, it boasts a lifelong functioning advanced Pre-Filter to capture large particles and a Real-Time Indicator for monitoring humidity and temperature. With its reliable technology and diverse filters, the Sharp Plasmacluster Air Purifier offers a comprehensive solution for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air quality.

Coverage area: 226 sq ft

Plasmacluster Ion: yes

Filters: Pre-Filter, HEPA, CarbonActive

Humidifying Panda Filter - Upto 5 years life

Real-Time Indicator: Humidity, Temperature

