8 best display laptops: From Asus, Lenovo to Acer, check out these gadgets with dazzling screens

Why buy best display laptops?

A great display provides sharp and clear visuals, enhancing the overall viewing experience for various tasks like video editing, graphic design, and gaming.

2. Best display laptops reproduce colors accurately, crucial for professionals working in fields like photography and graphic design where color precision is essential.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

3. Best display laptops help to reduce eye strain during prolonged use.

4. A display with a higher resolution will offer the best working conditions that will ensure you do not miss out on anything significant in your task.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED is a powerful and sleek laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS Mobile Processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, reaching up to 4.4 GHz max boost. It boasts a substantial 16GB DDR4 onboard memory and a spacious 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD for swift and efficient performance.

Immersive visuals are delivered through a 15.6-inch FHD OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits HDR peak brightness. The screen supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and is VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600, PANTONE Validated, and SGS Eye Care Display, ensuring vibrant and accurate visuals, makes it the best display laptop.

For graphics-intensive tasks, the laptop is equipped with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. Running on Windows 11 Home, it comes bundled with Office Home and Student 2021 for productivity.

The laptop's design is both slim and lightweight, measuring 1.89 ~ 1.99 cm and weighing only 1.65 kg. The backlit chiclet keyboard includes a support number pad for convenience. With a 63WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion battery, it offers up to 8 hours of usage, contingent on usage conditions. Additionally, it comes with a 1-Year McAfee Anti-Virus subscription for enhanced security.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS Mobile Processor

Memory: 16GB DDR4 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD OLED 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 600nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut,

Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

2. Lenovo Yoga 7

The next on this list of 8 best display laptops is the Lenovo Yoga 7.It is fueled by the Intel Core i5-1340P processor, featuring a base speed of 1.9GHz and a max turbo frequency of 4.6GHz across 12 cores and 16 threads, this device ensures seamless multitasking and responsiveness. The 16GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM and a capacious 1TB SSD further elevate performance, offering swift data access and storage.

This laptop operates on the pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with a lifetime validity, bundled with MS Office Home and Student 2021, providing a comprehensive software suite. Additionally, users enjoy a 3-month subscription to Xbox GamePass Ultimate for enhanced entertainment. The integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics contribute to a visually stunning experience on the 14" WUXGA OLED display with 400nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and Dolby Vision support. The touchscreen, featuring 10-point multi-touch glass, is complemented by the included Lenovo Digital Pen for intuitive interactions.

Designed with finesse, the Yoga 7 boasts a slim profile of 1.64 cm and a lightweight build of 1.49 kg, utilizing aluminum material. Convenience is emphasized with a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader, adding an extra layer of security. The Tidal Teal color adds a touch of elegance to this powerhouse, making it an attractive choice for users seeking a blend of style and performance.

Processor: Intel Core i5-1340P

Operating system: Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home

Storage: 16GB RAM 1 TB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Display: 14 inch

3. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Gen i5

The third on the list of best display laptops is Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM is a versatile 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop that combines power and portability. It is driven by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P processor, clocking up to 4.7 GHz with 12 MB L3 Cache, and accompanied by 16 GB LPDDR4x Memory, it ensures smooth multitasking. Its storage capacity includes a 512 GB NVMe SSD with an expandable slot up to 1TB. The laptop boasts an impressive 15.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, 500nits HDR, and supports touch functionality with an included S-Pen. If you are looking for a high-end touchscreen laptop, this can be a good choice.

Running on Windows 11 Home, it comes pre-installed with MS Office Home & Student 2021 and features Galaxy Ecosystem Apps. The laptop's sleek aluminum body measures 13.7mm in thickness and weighs only 1.46kg. Connectivity options are diverse, including Thunderbolt 4-USB Type-C, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, MicroSD, and a headphone out/mic-in combo. The laptop incorporates Wi-Fi 6E and is equipped with a 68 Wh battery, accompanied by a 65 W USB Type-C Adapter.

You can capture your moments with its 1080p camera, enjoy Dolby Atmos sound, and secure your device with the fingerprint reader. The Galaxy Ecosystem adds features like Samsung Pass, Second Screen, Multi Control, Quick BT Connection, Phone Link, Quick Share, Private Share, and the Galaxy Book Experience.

Processor: Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM

Display: 15.6-inch

Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

4. Acer Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5 is a 2-in-1 professional laptop, that elevates computing with its powerful specifications and versatile design. It is fueled by the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, boasting 12 total cores. Turbo Boost Technology ramps up performance to 4.70GHz, ensuring seamless handling of high-demand applications for impressive creativity and productivity.

Its 14.0-inch display, utilizing IPS technology and WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600), offers a spectacular visual experience with Acer CineCrystal LED-backlit TFT LCD. This high-brightness screen (425 nits) supports multi-touch and an AES pen solution, enhancing interactive capabilities.

Internally, the laptop features 16GB of Onboard LPDDR5 SDRAM System Memory paired with a 1TB SSD (PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe), ensuring ultra-smooth performance and ample storage. It is built on the Intel EVO platform, housing the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P Processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics for accelerated editing needs.

Weighing just 1.3 KG, this is the best laptop in the category of laptops with pen.

Display: 14.0 inch, supporting multi-touch and AES pen solution

Storage: 16 GB SDRAM 1 TB SSD,

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1260P

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

5. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120

The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, boasts a peak speed of 4.4 GHz across its 8 cores and 12 threads. The 14-inch IPS display features a sharp QHD+ resolution (2560x1600) with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and 300 Nits brightness. The display is thoughtfully designed with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB, 216 PPI, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, providing a vivid and immersive visual experience. Additionally, it incorporates anti-glare technology and TUV low Blue light certification for eye comfort.

For seamless multitasking, the laptop is equipped with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 5200 MHz, complemented by a spacious 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. Intel Integrated Graphics handle graphical tasks with efficiency.

Running on Windows 11 Home, the laptop comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 and features DTS Audio Processing for an enhanced audio experience. The CNC precision-cut Aluminum Alloy design houses premium features, including a fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard, Thunderbolt 4 port, fast 100W charging capability, and dual-fan cooling to maintain optimal performance. Stereo speakers contribute to the immersive audio-visual experience, making the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 a versatile and high-performance thin & light laptop weighing just 1.45 kg.

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor

Display: 14 inch IPS QHD+ resolution (2560x1600), 120Hz Refresh Rate| 300 Nits brightness

Memory 16GB LPDDR5 512GB SSD Intel Integrated Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

6. MSI Sword

On the sixth spot in this list of 8 best display laptops is the MSI Sword 15 A12VF, which boasts powerful gaming capabilities with its 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor, reaching up to 4.70GHz for seamless performance. Running on Windows 11 Home, the laptop comes pre-loaded and includes essential software like MSI Center. Its 40CM FHD display, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and IPS-Level Panel, ensures a vibrant gaming experience with a 45% NTSC color range, makes it an excellent choices for laptop with best display.

In terms of memory and storage, the laptop is equipped with 8GBx2 DDR5 Dual Channel RAM, providing efficient multitasking, and a spacious 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD for high-speed data access. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB GDDR6 enhances gaming visuals and overall graphics performance.

Connectivity options include Gb LAN, 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2, ensuring seamless networking capabilities. Weighing 2.25kg, the laptop is designed for portability without compromising power. The single backlit keyboard, illuminated in blue, adds a stylish touch to the gaming experience.

Overall, the MSI Sword 15 A12VF is a feature-rich gaming laptop, blending a high-performance processor, impressive graphics, and thoughtful design elements for an immersive gaming and computing experience.

Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H Up To 4.70GHz

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Memory: 8GBx2 DDR5 Dual Channel RAM, 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

7. Microsoft New Surface Pro9

The Microsoft New Surface Pro 9 is a versatile laptop that comes with an Intel Evo 12th Gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a generous 256GB storage capacity, it comes bundled with Windows 11 Home, a 30-day trial of Microsoft 365 Family, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This 13-inch marvel is a lightweight solution at just 879g (1.94 lbs), delivering the convenience of a laptop in a tablet form. The device features a virtually edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen, tailored for seamless pen input and optimized for Windows 11. Its signature built-in Kickstand and detachable Keyboard offer flexibility for various usage angles.

Designed for creativity, the Surface Pro 9 supports the Surface Slim Pen 2, providing a secure and wireless charging solution within the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. This facilitates tasks like signing documents, sketching, or navigating with precision.

Notably, the Intel Evo 12th Gen ensures exceptional performance while offering an impressive battery life of up to 15.5 hours, making the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 a reliable companion for productivity and entertainment on the go.

Display: 13-inch

Lightweight starting at 879 g 1.94 lbs

OS: Windows 11

Surface Pro 9 with Intel Evo12th Gen has up to 15.5 hours of battery life

8. Dell Inspiron 7425 2in1 Touch Laptop

The last one on this list of 8 best display laptops is the Dell Inspiron 7425 2-in-1 Touch Laptop. It boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen R5-5625U processor, reaching speeds of up to 4.3 GHz. Its memory and storage configuration includes 8GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, ensuring efficient multitasking and ample space for your files. Running on Windows 11 Home, it comes bundled with Office Home & Student 2021 for enhanced productivity.

The laptop features a stunning 14.0-inch FHD+ WVA Truelife Touch display with a narrow border, delivering vivid visuals at 250 nits brightness. Equipped with Dell Active Pen support, it offers a versatile touchscreen experience. The backlit keyboard, complemented by a fingerprint reader, adds a layer of convenience and security.

Graphics are powered by Radeon Graphics, contributing to a seamless multimedia experience. Connectivity options include HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C with Power Delivery, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, an SD card reader, and a headset jack for versatile connectivity. Weighing 1.7kg, this laptop is portable and includes a 15-month McAfee antivirus subscription for added security. Overall, the Dell Inspiron 7425 combines performance, functionality, and design in a compact 2-in-1 package.