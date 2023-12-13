Best smartwatches under 40000: Apple Watch SE to Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Know them all

Best smartwatches under 40000: Smartwatches are not a niche product anymore. With health sensors, fitness trackers, and ecosystem features with smartphones, they offer a lot of utility. While affordable smartwatches only focus on the most basic features, it is only when you enter the sub-Rs. 40000 segment you begin to see premium features that truly add value to your life. Here, smartwatches are not just fitness trackers or health monitoring devices, but aesthetic accessories and a tech behemoth that can change your life.

Think about the following three use cases. First, if you have a smart home, you can connect with all of them through directly your smartwatch and control them. Whether you want to dim the lights, turn on the AC, change the channel on your smart TV, or start making coffee on your smart coffee maker, you can do it all with just a tap of your finger. You do not even need to turn the display on your smartphone to do that. You can also take calls or listen to music while your phone charges. You can even click a picture from your smartphone by using the watch as the button.

Scenario two. If you are an outdoorsy person or a fitness enthusiast, it must be important for you to keep track of various body vitals. You need to make sure that you drink water at regular intervals, you need to make sure you're walking enough distance, and it is always a bonus to know exactly how many calories you burned during your workout routine. You can even check your sleep schedule to know if you're getting enough REM sleep a day or not on the smartwatch as well.

Final scenario. You're getting older and more conscious about your health. Or, you're someone who has some heart condition. You would want to track your heart rate to know if something irregular is going on. You would also want to keep track of your SpO2, especially in the post-pandemic world. Your smartwatch can also measure if you're stressed out, and some latest ones can even tell your body temperature. All of these features can potentially save your life.

In fact, smartwatches have saved lives. In the last few years, there have been many instances of the wearable device saving lives. In January, the Apple Watch saved the life of a wearer by alerting them of irregular heart rhythm which after medical diagnosis showed that the wearer flatlined for 19 seconds during their sleep! Just a month later, it saved another life alerting the wearer of their heart racing, which upon checkup turned out to be a severe case of GI bleeding which could have proved to be fatal if not acted upon.

In March, it was revealed that the Apple smartwatch saved the life of a Cleaveland man by alerting him of low blood oxygen as it dipped into the mid-80s. He underwent scans and doctors found blood clots all over his lungs and even revealed that 60% of the people in his condition don't survive the night.

So, we do not need to tell you more about why a premium smartwatch can be a game changer for you. If you're convinced, read on and check the best smartwatches under 40000.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a comprehensive smartwatch designed to streamline your fitness journey, connectivity, health tracking, and safety. With a 20% boost in speed, it now boasts enhanced features like Crash Detection and advanced workout metrics, delivering unparalleled value.

Customization is a key highlight, offering various sizes, colors, and a plethora of straps. You can tailor your watch face with complications reflecting your interests for a personalized touch.

This watch incorporates Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS for assistance when needed. Gain profound insights into your health, receiving notifications for irregular rhythms or extreme heart rate fluctuations.

You can also unlock your Mac effortlessly and locate your devices with a simple tap. Note that the Apple Watch requires an iPhone 8 or later with the latest iOS version.

The watch is also swim-proof up to 50 meters, available in three finishes, and features a redesigned, color-matched back case crafted through an eco-friendly process, reducing carbon emissions by over 80 percent. Available at Rs. 299900, this can be one of the best smartwatches under 40000 options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the second in our list of best smartwatches under 40000. Launched earlier this year, it features a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with always-on display enabled. The display is made up of Sapphire crystal for added durability. It has an aluminium body frame and it supports eSIM.

The Galaxy Watch 6 runs on Exynos W930 and comes with Android Wear OS 4-based One UI Watch 5. It has a 16GB internal storage and a 2GB RAM. The Galaxy Watch 6 series places a strong focus on sleep optimization, offering an in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors. These factors include total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, and physical and mental recovery, providing users with a comprehensive understanding of their sleep quality each night. Co-developed with the National Sleep Foundation, the watch also offers personalized Sleep Messages and Sleep Consistency tracking.

The smartwatch also comes equipped with blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring, as well as an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature. This background check for heart rhythms suggestive of Atrial fibrillation (AFib) provides users with comprehensive heart health insights, even while asleep. Other notable features include skin temperature tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and Fall Detection, which automatically alerts emergency services or pre-selected contacts if a fall is detected.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Watch6 series impresses with a 20% larger and more vibrant display, offering better readability and interaction. The slim bezels contribute to the sleek look, while new one-click bands enable easy customization. Users can choose from over 704 unique combinations to design their perfect watch face. If you choose to go for it, it could be great smartwatches under 40000.

Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch

The Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch is a cutting-edge device designed to monitor your body's responses throughout the day. The Premium version offers a detailed Sleep Profile, breaking down your rest into light, deep, and REM sleep to identify factors affecting your sleep quality.

It is equipped with an ECG app and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, this watch provides valuable health insights. Stay connected with notifications for calls, texts, and apps when your phone is nearby. Enjoy the convenience of a 6-plus day battery life, although usage patterns may affect the duration.

Included in the package are two straps for a customizable fit and a charger. As an enticing offer, it comes with a 6-month Premium membership for new members. Activate within 60 days of device activation, but remember to cancel before the membership ends to avoid subscription fees. If you are looking for style and features together, this can be the best smartwatches under 40000.

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch

Another one on the list of smartwatches under 40000 is the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch. It boasts seamless compatibility with phones running the latest Android or iOS versions, excluding the Go edition and devices lacking the Google Play Store. Sporting a 24-hour plus multi-day Extended Mode, the battery life varies based on usage and post-update installations. Charging is expedited, taking around half an hour to reach 80 percent, facilitated by a USB data cable with a magnetic dock that smoothly attaches to split rings on the watch case.

Enhanced with an Always-on Display, the smartwatch now offers a brighter, more colorful interface and provides access to thousands of customizable watch faces. Its versatility extends to hundreds of apps, encompassing assistants, fitness, payments, music, social, news, games, and stopwatches. The 3 ATM design, coupled with rapid charging, renders it ideal for diverse activities.

The smartwatch's functionality extends beyond aesthetics, automatically tracking activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, SPO2 (blood oxygen), and more. GPS-enabled activity modes ensure accurate distance and path monitoring. Equipped with advanced sensors, this device provides comprehensive data to fuel various health and fitness applications, making it a holistic companion for an active lifestyle. The maximum retail price of this smartwatch is Rs. 24995.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium Watch

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium Multisport GPS Sports features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED always-on display, it excels in visibility outdoors and has undergone 15 Military-standard Tests (MIL-STD-810G) for durability in extreme conditions. The watch supports 5 satellite positioning systems for precise navigation and includes a compass, barometric altimeter, Route Import, and Real-time Navigation.

The T-Rex 2 recognizes movements and counts reps for strength training, offering personalized training templates. The Zepp App provides post-workout insights such as muscle groups exercised, VO2Max, recovery time, training load, and effect, enhancing the effectiveness of strength exercises.

A single tap on the watch allows users to measure heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level, and breathing rate in just 45 seconds, streamlining health monitoring. With over 150 sports modes, including Triathlon, Track Run, and Golf Swing, the watch caters to diverse activities. It boasts a 10-meter waterproof rating for versatility in water-based activities.

It is powered by Zepp OS, and the smartwatch offers an intuitive interface and supports third-party apps like Home Connect and GoPro. With a remarkable 24-day battery life under typical usage, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a reliable choice for extended adventures. If you want to invest in a smartwatch under 40000, this one can be one of the best choices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE comes with its sleek 1.2-inch display in a black finish. It is tailored for seamless integration with Android smartphones, running on the dynamic Wear OS Powered by Samsung. Boasting advanced health monitoring features, it incorporates a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for in-depth body composition analysis and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor for accurate heart rate tracking.

The watch prioritizes comprehensive well-being with features like Advanced Sleep Analysis and dedicated Women's Health tracking, ensuring users stay informed about their overall health. On the fitness front, it offers an extensive range of over 90 workouts, empowering users to monitor and enhance their physical activity effectively.

The device's connectivity is enriched by Wear OS, Powered by Samsung, providing a plethora of apps and seamless integration with Android smartphones. Its versatile nature is complemented by the inclusion of components like the Galaxy Watch, a comfortable watch strap, a wireless charger, and a quick start guide for a user-friendly experience.

Whether you're focused on fitness or health insights, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE delivers a comprehensive smartwatch experience. If you are a Samsung enthusiast, this can be your best buy for a smartwatch under 40000.

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen

The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is powered by the S5 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor, along with the W3 wireless chip. This Apple smartwatch features up to a 44mm case and a Retina LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 368 by 448 pixels and 1000 nits peak brightness. It features up to 18 hours of battery life and supports charging via a USB Type-C magnetic cable. The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen allows users to make calls and send text messages. Like previous Apple smartwatches, it also features apps such as Apple Pay and Maps, which users can access directly on their wrists. It comes in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm and supports both Wi-Fi and LTE. If you have the LTE version like I do, you can create a copy of your iPhone's SIM card on the Watch's eSIM. This lets you leave the iPhone behind and remain connected.

Alongside activities like yoga, running, swimming, and marathons, you can also keep a check on your tai chi and pilates using this Apple smartwatch. This is the last one on our list of best smartwatches under 40000.