Summers are almost here! From Godrej to Daikin, check out these top 5 air conditioners

March is half gone and we can already feel a little heat creeping up in the afternoons and that means summer is not that far away. During summer the first thing that comes to our minds are air conditioners. If you are someone who is tired of spending on AC repair bills and looking for an upgrade then now is a great time to buy. The latest models in the market are offering advanced cooling technology and features that will provide you with long-term cooling and that too at cheaper rates. Check the list of the top five air conditioners. Products included in this article 35% OFF Godrej1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, SIC 18ITC5-WWR, White Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEV) (1,865) 13% OFF Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM50U, White) (1,841) 11% OFF O-General 1.5 Ton 5 Star EFFICIENT & TROPICAL INVERTER Split Air Conditioner - White (ASGG18CGTB-B, Copper Condenser) (19) 45% OFF Haier 1.5 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, Antibacterial Filter, 2023 Model, HSU18T-TQS2BE-FS, White) (2)

Godrej Wall Mounted Split AC 5050 W (17220): It is a 1.5-ton 5-star Inverter split AC which comes with a variety of features such as Turbo Cooling and high ambient cooling. The AC comes with an inverter compressor for rapid cooling and offers heavy-duty performance. It also offers features like i-sense and Active Carbon Filter and Dust Filter.

Specifications Brand: Godrej Capacity: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 5050 Kilowatts Special Feature: ‎5 Star Energy rating, Heavy Duty Cooling even

2. Lloyd Wall Mounted Split AC 5100 W (17391): It is a 1.5-ton 4-Star Inverter AC which is powered by advanced inverter technology which provides quick cooling and less energy consumption. It comes with a gold fin condenser coil which safeguards the AC from salty air, rainwater, and dust. This could be a great option at a reasonable price.

Specifications Brand: LLOYD Capacity: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 5.1 Kilowatts Special Feature: Golden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter

3. Daikin Wall Mounted Split AC 5280 W (18004): It is also a 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC which comes with cooling solutions and advanced technology to provide rapid cool air and save a huge amount of energy. It offers features such as dew-clean technology which automatically cleans the evaporator coil.

Specifications Brand: Daikin Capacity: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 5.28 Kilowatts Special Feature: Cooling Mode, inverter

4. O General Wall Mounted Split AC 5280 W (18004): It is a 1.5-ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC which is equipped with a human sensor, V-PAM control, economy mode, and self-diagnosis. It can also provide cooling during power outages as it is compatible with different types of inverters.

Specifications Brand: O General Capacity: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 14000 British Thermal Units Special Feature: Human sensor, Wide Voltage Range

5. Haier Wall Mounted Split AC 5100 W (17391): The last on the list of top 5 ACs is Haier's 1.5 Ton 2-Star Split AC which comes with Turbo Cooling technology to provide uniform cooling and save energy consumption. It offers features such as Anti-bacterial filters, low gas deduction, 100% grooved copper, turbo cooling mode, rotary compressor type, LED Digital Panel Display, and timer mode.

Specifications Brand: Haier Capacity: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 1.46 Kilowatts Special Feature: Micor Antibacterial Filter, Up to 20 meter Airflow

