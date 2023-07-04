Home Home Appliances News 25% discount on Samsung 7 kg fully-automatic top loading washing machine

25% discount on Samsung 7 kg fully-automatic top loading washing machine

Looking to replace your semi-automatic washing machine with a fully-automatic one? Here is a great deal available on Amazon. Check it out below

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 17:10 IST
Amazon offers a 25 percent initial discount on the Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS).
View all Images
Amazon offers a 25 percent initial discount on the Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS). (Amazon)

Amazing price cut! Amazon is offering a massive discount on the Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. But before you proceed to the deal, know why you should consider this Samsung washing machine. Check out the specs - the Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS) comes with Key Features such as Child Lock so you no longer have to be worried if you have a naughty toddler at home. It also sports Diamond Drum and Magic Filter. The washing machine comes with Monsoon, Center Jet and a Tempered Glass Window. It comes with 5 Levels and is excellent for energy saving. This Samsung washing machine comes with 2 years comprehensive warranty.

Discount

Amazon offers a 25 percent initial discount on the Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS) which helps you to grab it currently for just Rs.15,790 instead of Rs.21000.

Exchange Discount

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs. 1740 reduced through a trade-in deal. But remember it depends on the resale value of the old washing machine you trade-in.

Bank Offers

You will also be getting several bank offers on amazon to make the deal even more interesting for you. Here we list the bank offers you will be getting on Amazon.

1.You can get a Flat Rs. 1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs.15000

2. Customers can also get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.2000 on Amex Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs.15000.

3. You can also get a Flat Rs.3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs.40000.

4: Buyers can also take advantage of Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs.50000.

5.While bank offers also include 5% Instant Discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions.

 

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 17:10 IST
