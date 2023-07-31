Home Home Appliances News AC cooling not enough to beat the heat? Just do this to fix it

AC cooling not enough to beat the heat? Just do this to fix it

Dust and debris accumulating in your HVAC system could lead to reduced efficiency and costly repairs of AC. For optimum AC cooling, here is what you must do.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 15:45 IST
5 best refrigerators on Amazon: From Whirlpool, Samsung to Voltas, check prices and features
image caption
1/5 First in the list is Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator.  Its design helps in better organization of products inside and minimizes temperature fluctuations when accessing different compartments. Amazon offers 16% initial discount making the price of the product fall to Rs. 25790 from Rs. 30800. (Amazon)
Second one in the list is Samsung 236 L 2 Star Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. It comes with 236 litres capacity. You can buy it for Rs. 24490 instead of Rs. 35990 on Amazon with 32% initial discount.
2/5 Second one in the list is Samsung 236 L 2 Star Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. It comes with 236 litres capacity. You can buy it for Rs. 24490 instead of Rs. 35990 on Amazon with 32% initial discount. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Next one in the list is LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator. With a 31% initial discount which makes the price of the refrigerator fall to Rs. 25490 from Rs. 37099 on Amazon. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Godrej 180 L 2 Star with Advanced Capillary Technology, this single door refrigerator is next one in the list. You can buy it for just Rs. 12790 instead of Rs. 17500 with 27% initial discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Last on the list is Voltas Beko ‘A TATA product’. This is a 183 L 5 star Made-In-India Direct Cool Refrigerator with Base Drawer. You can bring it home for just Rs. 16490 instead of Rs. 26890 with an 41% initial discount available on Amazon.  (Amazon)
Regularly cleaning and changing the filter is essential to keep your system running efficiently.
View all Images
Regularly cleaning and changing the filter is essential to keep your system running efficiently. (Pexels)

Is your Ac not cooling enough? The first thing to do is to check your AC filter. Maintaining your air conditioning unit's filter is crucial for ensuring clean and healthy air circulation. The filter's primary function is to prevent dust, pollen, allergens, and debris from accumulating in your HVAC system, which could lead to reduced efficiency and costly repairs, especially during the summer.

When the AC filter becomes covered in dust, it loses its effectiveness and can cause issues like moldy ductwork or water damage to the unit. Regularly cleaning and changing the filter is essential to keep your system running efficiently.

To know when it's time to change your AC filter, observe any significant dust buildup or reduced airflow. To do it properly, follow the manufacturer's instructions and guidelines. By taking care of your filter, you can save on air conditioning costs and ensure your unit operates smoothly.

Change Air Filter

To change your home air filter, begin by locating it, which could be in the air handler cabinet, return air duct, or window AC unit. Check the dimensions on the old filter to ensure you purchase the correct size replacement. Now, follow these steps:

1-Turn off the power to avoid contact with live wire or debris being sucked into the unit.

2-Remove the old filter by sliding it out of its slot.

3-Examine the condition of the old filter. If it's not see-through when held up to the light, it's time to replace it.

4-Insert the new filter, making sure the arrow icon on the filter's frame points away from the return air duct and towards the air handler mechanism.

Filter replacement frequency depends on the type of filter and the environment. HVAC filters typically recommend monthly checks to ensure optimal performance by reducing dust and allergens. While experts generally suggest replacement every three months, conducting monthly assessments will prevent keeping a worn-out filter for an extended period. Regular maintenance is essential for an efficiently functioning unit and improved air quality

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 15:42 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets