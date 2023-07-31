AC cooling not enough to beat the heat? Just do this to fix it

Is your Ac not cooling enough? The first thing to do is to check your AC filter. Maintaining your air conditioning unit's filter is crucial for ensuring clean and healthy air circulation. The filter's primary function is to prevent dust, pollen, allergens, and debris from accumulating in your HVAC system, which could lead to reduced efficiency and costly repairs, especially during the summer.

When the AC filter becomes covered in dust, it loses its effectiveness and can cause issues like moldy ductwork or water damage to the unit. Regularly cleaning and changing the filter is essential to keep your system running efficiently.

To know when it's time to change your AC filter, observe any significant dust buildup or reduced airflow. To do it properly, follow the manufacturer's instructions and guidelines. By taking care of your filter, you can save on air conditioning costs and ensure your unit operates smoothly.

Change Air Filter

To change your home air filter, begin by locating it, which could be in the air handler cabinet, return air duct, or window AC unit. Check the dimensions on the old filter to ensure you purchase the correct size replacement. Now, follow these steps:

1-Turn off the power to avoid contact with live wire or debris being sucked into the unit.

2-Remove the old filter by sliding it out of its slot.

3-Examine the condition of the old filter. If it's not see-through when held up to the light, it's time to replace it.

4-Insert the new filter, making sure the arrow icon on the filter's frame points away from the return air duct and towards the air handler mechanism.

Filter replacement frequency depends on the type of filter and the environment. HVAC filters typically recommend monthly checks to ensure optimal performance by reducing dust and allergens. While experts generally suggest replacement every three months, conducting monthly assessments will prevent keeping a worn-out filter for an extended period. Regular maintenance is essential for an efficiently functioning unit and improved air quality