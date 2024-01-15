Amazon Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on best microwave ovens from top brands like LG, Samsung and more

Amazon Sale 2024: The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 has kicked off with a bang, offering incredible discounts on a vast array of products. From smartphones to home appliances and electronics, there's something for everyone. Dive into the shopping extravaganza of the year, as the Amazon Sale 2024 brings you unbeatable offers on microwave ovens, with savings reaching up to a whopping 40 percent off their regular prices. Products included in this article 18% OFF LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black) (2,503) Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) (5,216) Samsung 28L, Slim Fry, Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC28A5025VP/TL, Black with Pattern, 10 Yr warranty) (5,023) 33% OFF Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG) Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven for Kitchen with Stainless Steel Body, 2 Year Warranty, Black & Silver (4,897) 29% OFF Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill (Black, 19 Liters) (2,187) Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) (1,706) Samsung 21L, Convection Microwave Oven with Triple Distribution System(CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) (2,832) 19% OFF Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey) (8,873)

But that's not all – brace yourself for additional perks! Avail a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 3000 on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, No Cost EMI on bank cards, exchange offers, tempting coupons, and lucrative cashback deals. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to upgrade your kitchen gadgets at unbelievable prices. And the excitement doesn't end there- enjoy same-day delivery, free shipping on your first order, and even more cashback. Act fast and snatch up these Amazon deals before they vanish.

Whether you're a baking lover or a meat-roasting maestro, a good oven is essential for effortless and enjoyable cooking. Explore a variety of cooking techniques, from baking to grilling, with the top 10 best ovens featured in the Amazon Sale 2024. The evolution of the basic microwave oven into an indispensable kitchen tool has revolutionised cooking for millions worldwide. In our fast-paced lives, the convenience and efficiency of a microwave oven cater to the needs of housewives, busy professionals, and gourmet lovers alike.

Explore these top 10 best ovens available at the Amazon Sale 2024 for a hassle-free cooking journey.

1. LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven

The first product that is available during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the LG 32L Convection Microwave Oven - a cooking marvel designed to enhance your culinary expertise. This versatile appliance combines the precision of a convection oven with the convenience of a microwave, offering a range of cooking options. With a spacious 32-litre capacity and advanced features, it's perfect for baking, grilling, warming, and defrosting. Now, the best part - seize amazing Amazon deals on this state-of-the-art LG appliance! It's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen and elevate your cooking adventures. Don't miss out on this chance to enhance your culinary skills and make the most of the fantastic offers available. Transform your cooking experience with the LG 32L Convection Microwave Oven today.

Specifications Capacity 32L Wattage 2500 watts Material ABS Special Features Programmable, Auto cook, Control panel lock

2. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

The next on the list that is available during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven, a compact kitchen companion that effortlessly combines efficiency with simplicity. Tailored to meet your everyday cooking needs, whether it's whipping up a quick meal, reheating leftovers, or defrosting items, this microwave is a versatile companion. Its 20-litre capacity is perfect for smaller kitchens, striking a smart balance between utility and space-saving design. The exciting news? There are fantastic deals on microwaves, and this includes the Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven. Don't miss out on the opportunity to enhance your kitchen experience while saving big. Elevate your cooking to new heights with the Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven and enjoy the convenience it brings to your daily culinary adventures.

Specifications Capacity 20L Wattage ‎800 Watts Material Stainless Steel Special Features ‎Auto cook

3. Samsung 28L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making

Explore a world of culinary possibilities with the Samsung 28L Slim Fry Convection Microwave Oven - your ultimate kitchen companion. This innovative device revolutionises your cooking journey by seamlessly blending the versatility of a convection oven with the simplicity of a microwave. What sets it apart? Its exclusive features for curd and tandoor preparation, enabling you to effortlessly recreate authentic Indian dishes in the comfort of your home. Exciting news awaits if you're on the lookout for fantastic deals on Amazon! Now is the perfect moment to elevate your culinary skills, as this state-of-the-art microwave oven is offered at incredible prices on Amazon. Seize this amazing opportunity to harness Samsung's advanced technology and completely transform your cooking experience. Upgrade your kitchen game with the Samsung 28L Slim Fry Convection Microwave Oven today.

Specifications Capacity 28L Wattage ‎900 Watts Material Stainless Steel Special Features Timer, Programmable, Defrost, Grill Function



4. Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG)

Introducing the Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG), a kitchen powerhouse that brings grilling, baking, and toasting together in a sleek stainless steel and powder-coated black design. Its unique heating element design ensures even heat distribution, guaranteeing perfect results whether you're baking bread, roasting chicken, or making paninis. The temperature-controlled thermostat and auto shut-off timer eliminate the guesswork, providing hassle-free and delicious meals. With a spacious 16-litre capacity, this OTG accommodates multiple dishes at once, making entertaining a breeze. The easy-to-clean interior and exterior add convenience, ensuring a fuss-free cleanup after your feast. For an all-in-one solution that elevates your cooking experience, choose the versatile and stylish Bajaj Majesty OTG – the ultimate kitchen companion for your grilling, baking, and toasting needs.

Specifications Capacity 16L Wattage ‎1200 Watts Material Stainless Steel Special Features Timer

5. Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill (Black, 19 litres)

Meet the Prestige POTG 19 PCR, your kitchen's ultimate chef. Boasting a spacious 19-litre capacity, this powerhouse allows you to bake cookies, grill feasts, or toast bread for the entire family. With four robust stainless steel heaters and a temperature range up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, you gain precise control for flawless results in every culinary endeavour. The auto shut-off feature ensures peace of mind, and cleanup is a breeze thanks to the removable crumb tray. This versatile wonder doesn't just bake, grill, and toast – it transforms your kitchen into a hub of creativity. Whether you're crafting a pizza, roasting a chicken, or reheating leftovers, the possibilities are endless with the Prestige POTG 19 PCR on your countertop. Elevate your cooking game with this invaluable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Control Type ‎Knob Weight 6 kg Material Stainless Steel Special Features ‎Temperature Control, Timer



6. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven

Specifications Capacity 23L Wattage ‎800 Watts Defrost System ‎Defrost Special Features Auto cook

Get your hands on the Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven, a kitchen essential with a 23-litre capacity, perfect for families of 3 to 4 members. This sleek black mirror oven efficiently heats everything from appetisers to desserts. Featuring a user-friendly touchpad key, it's easy for everyone to operate. The auto-programmed reheat and defrost modes guarantee food is heated or defrosted without compromising its texture or flavour. A standout feature is the vapour clean button, a unique addition for easy cleaning. Just click the button, and it swiftly makes your kitchenware odour-free and stain-free. Elevate your cooking experience with this reliable Panasonic oven, combining convenience and advanced features for a seamless and enjoyable kitchen journey.

7. Samsung 21L, Convection Microwave Oven with Triple Distribution System

The seventh spot on the list that is available during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the Samsung 21L Convection Microwave Oven with a Triple Distribution System, offering functions like grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. Its user-friendly touch keypad is easy to operate and clean, making it perfect for bachelors and small families. Safety is a priority with the inclusion of a child safety lock. The microwave's standout feature lies in its various cooking modes, encompassing Convection Temperature, Preheat, Keep Warm, Auto Programs, Auto Cook, Sound on/off, and a Ceramic Enamel Cavity. Give this microwave a try to see if it fits seamlessly into your kitchen. Why waste time searching elsewhere? Secure this Samsung oven now for a reliable and feature-packed addition to your cooking space. Elevate your culinary experience with the convenience and safety features it offers.

Specifications Capacity 21L Wattage ‎800 Watts Material Stainless Steel, Ceramic Special Features Auto cook



8. Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) With Baking & Grilling Accessories

Introducing the Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) equipped with Baking & Grilling Accessories, an all-in-one 16-litre kitchen marvel. Powered by 1200 watts, this compact appliance seamlessly combines baking, grilling, and roasting capabilities. With a temperature range from 0 to 250 degrees Celsius, it accommodates everything from cheesy toasties to a whole roasted chicken. The transparent glass door allows you to monitor your creations, while the rotisserie function and skewer rods simplify grilling meats. Various accessories, including a baking tray, grill rack, and tongs, cater to diverse recipes. The timer with auto shut-off prevents overcooking, and the durable powder-coated stainless steel body ensures longevity. In essence, this versatile OTG oven effortlessly bakes, grills, and toasts, delivering restaurant-quality results from the comfort of your kitchen. Elevate your cooking experience with this multifunctional Bajaj OTG oven.

Specifications Capacity 16L Wattage ‎1200 Watts Control Type ‎Knob Door Material ‎Tempered Glass

9. Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG

The second-last on this list that is available during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, a 25-litre OTG designed to add deliciousness to your life. Equipped with Opti Temp Technology, 10 preset menus, and ample space, it takes you from frozen to fabulous in a snap. Just choose from preset modes like Toast, Bagel, Pizza, Bake, Broil, Cookies, Roast, Grill, Tikka, or Preheat, and let this OTG handle the rest. The rotisserie function ensures even baking from all angles, and the double glass doors keep the heat locked in for consistent results. Safety and durability are prioritised with a motor cut-off and a rust-free rotisserie rod, promising crispy snacks and hearty meals for years. With its blend of smart technology, versatile functions, and user-friendly operation, this Philips OTG makes gourmet cooking a breeze any day of the week.

Specifications Capacity 25L Wattage ‎1500 Watts Control Type ‎Touch Control Door Material ‎Tempered Glass



10. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven

Experience the joy of cooking with Panasonic's 23L Convection Microwave Oven, your soon-to-be favourite kitchen companion. Boasting 800 watts of high power and an advanced 360-degree heat wrap, it ensures speedy and even cooking for snacks and meals. With 61 preloaded menu options, the guesswork is eliminated from reheating and cooking, covering everything from appetisers to desserts. Auto reheat and defrost modes delicately warm or thaw food without compromising textures or flavours, and the magic grill achieves that perfect browned exterior with tender insides for meats. The vapour clean feature swiftly maintains a spotless and odour-free interior. Panasonic seamlessly combines innovation and power in a space-saving design, freeing up valuable countertop space for your convenience.

Specifications Capacity 22L Wattage ‎800 Watts Special Features Auto cook Oven Cooking Mode ‎Convection

