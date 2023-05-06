Home Home Appliances News Samsung, Blue Star to Haier, check out 5 ACs to buy this summer to beat the heat

Looking for the best AC to keep your home cool this summer? Check out the 5 options to buy under Rs. 50000 from Samsung, Blue Star, Haier, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 22:28 IST
From Samsung, Blue Star to Haier – check out 5 AC options for yourself. (Samsung)
As summer really kicks in, the need of an Air conditioner (AC) becomes a necessity. Not just for cooling, nowadays ACs also help improve indoor air quality by filtering out pollutants and allergens from the air. Now, some popular AC brands like Voltas, Blue Star, Whirlpool, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Hitachi, and others are rolling out their best deals. If you are planning to buy a new AC for your home, then here are 5 options you can look at:

5 Best AC to buy for your home

1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

AI-enabled Six-in-One Convertible Split AC comes with 1.5 tons capacity. It also features HD Filter with anti-virus protection. This is the latest 2023 model which is currently priced at Rs. 45490 against the listed price of Rs. 75990.

2. Godrej 1.5 Ton convertible AC

This Godrej AC is a 5-in-1 convertible split AC which comes with iSense technology. It also comes with Anti-Dust Filter. On Amazon, it is priced at Rs. 31,990 against the earlier price of Rs. 46,900 for the 1.5 Ton model.

3. Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Suitable for a 150 sq. ft room, this Haier 1.5 Ton AC comes at a price of Rs. 71,490. However, currently during the sale on Amazon, you can buy it for just Rs. 40,990. It boasts a 1.24 Kilowatts cooling capacity and enables cooling at supersonic speed - in just 10 seconds, according to the company.

4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Convertible AC

This Blue Star 1.5 Ton Split AC features a 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode. Also, it has a Turbo mode to quickly chill an area when you need it. This AC is priced at Rs. 40,490 on Amazon.

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC

Equipped with digital inverter technology, this Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC features auto clean, copper Anti-bacterial Filter and two-way swing. It costs Rs. 42,499 against the earlier listed price of Rs. 72,990.

First Published Date: 06 May, 22:28 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets