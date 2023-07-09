 Homtom H5 Price in India (09 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
HOMTOM H5

HOMTOM H5 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 3300 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HOMTOM H5 from HT Tech. Buy HOMTOM H5 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 09 July 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
32 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
16 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
3300 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Homtom H5 Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 3300 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • ISO-CELL
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
Design
  • Black, Gold
Display
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • Yes
  • IPS LCD
  • 282 ppi
General
  • Yes
  • January 9, 2019 (Official)
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • HOMTOM
  • H5
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
  • MediaTek
  • 3 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
Homtom H5 FAQs

What is the price of the Homtom H5 in India?

Homtom H5 price in India at 5,469 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Homtom H5?

How many colors are available in Homtom H5?

What is the Homtom H5 Battery Capacity?

Is Homtom H5 Waterproof?

    Homtom H5