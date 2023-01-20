 Honor Holly 2 Plus Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor Holly 2 Plus

    Honor Holly 2 Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Holly 2 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Honor Holly 2 Plus now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Honor Holly 2 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 720 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 720 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Quick
    • Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 4129 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Gold, Grey, White
    • 71.8 mm
    • 143.1 mm
    • 9.7 mm
    • 160 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 294 ppi
    • 66.92 %
    General
    • Honor
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Honor Holly 2 Plus
    • February 15, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • EMUI Lite
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz CDMA 800 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, , EV-DO GPRS: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz CDMA 800 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Honor Holly 2 Plus