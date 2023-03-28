 Honor Bee 2 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Honor Phones Honor Bee 2

Honor Bee 2

Honor Bee 2 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,725 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Bee 2 from HT Tech. Buy Honor Bee 2 now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30626/heroimage/115996-v1-honor-bee-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30626/images/Design/115996-v1-honor-bee-2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
Key Specs
₹6,725
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
5 MP
2 MP
2100 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹6,725
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
5 MP
2100 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Honor Bee 2 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 2 MP
  • 2100 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • 2100 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • No
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom
Design
  • 9.9 mm
  • Black, Gold, White
  • 66.7 mm
  • 134.1 mm
  • 150 grams
Display
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • TFT
  • 218 ppi
  • 62.27 %
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
General
  • Bee 2
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • EMUI
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • April 19, 2017 (Official)
  • No
  • Honor
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
Performance
  • 1 GB
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6735
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 8 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Honor Bee 2 FAQs

What is the price of the Honor Bee 2 in India?

Honor Bee 2 price in India at 7,994 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor Bee 2?

How many colors are available in Honor Bee 2?

What is the Honor Bee 2 Battery Capacity?

Is Honor Bee 2 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Honor Bee 2