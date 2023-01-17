 Honor 9s Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 9S

    Honor 9S is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3020 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 9S from HT Tech. Buy Honor 9S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3020 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Honor 9s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 3020 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 3020 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.3 mm
    • 144 grams
    • 70.9 mm
    • 146.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • 73.8 %
    • TFT LCD
    • Yes
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 295 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    General
    • Honor
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • August 6, 2020 (Official)
    • No
    • Magic UI
    • 9S
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Honor 9s