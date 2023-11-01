Honor Magic V Slim Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor Magic V Slim Honor Magic V Slim is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 99,990 in India with 50 MP + 10 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/2 View all Images View all Images 2/2 Key Specs Price ₹99,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 7.8 inches (19.81 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 10 MP + 32 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor Magic V Slim Price in India The starting price for the Honor Magic V Slim in India is Rs. 99,990. This is the Honor Magic V Slim base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Honor Magic V Slim in India is Rs. 99,990. This is the Honor Magic V Slim base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Honor Magic V Slim (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Honor Magic V Slim Full Specifications Key Specs Display 7.8 inches (19.81 cm)

Rear Camera 50 MP + 10 MP + 32 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 16 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 66W

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

OIS Yes

Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 16 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation Display Aspect Ratio 20.5:9

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Pixel Density 408 ppi

Display Type OLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 7.8 inches (19.81 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date October 20, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Honor Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB

Graphics Adreno 740 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

