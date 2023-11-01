 Honor Magic V Slim Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor Magic V Slim

Honor Magic V Slim is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 99,990 in India with 50 MP + 10 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
HonorMagicVSlim_Display_7.8inches(19.81cm)
HonorMagicVSlim_FrontCamera_16MP
1/2 HonorMagicVSlim_Display_7.8inches(19.81cm)
View all Images 2/2 HonorMagicVSlim_FrontCamera_16MP"
Key Specs
₹99,990 (speculated)
256 GB
7.8 inches (19.81 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
50 MP + 10 MP + 32 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor Magic V Slim Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Magic V Slim in India is Rs. 99,990.  This is the Honor Magic V Slim base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Honor Magic V Slim in India is Rs. 99,990.  This is the Honor Magic V Slim base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Honor Magic V Slim

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Honor Magic V Slim Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 7.8 inches (19.81 cm)
  • 50 MP + 10 MP + 32 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 66W
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 16 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
Display
  • 20.5:9
  • 120 Hz
  • 408 ppi
  • OLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 7.8 inches (19.81 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • October 20, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
  • Honor
Multimedia
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
  • 4 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • Adreno 740
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
Honor Videos

Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Honor Magic V Slim News

The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.
HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
19 Sep 2023
Mobiles News Icon

