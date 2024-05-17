 Samsung Galaxy S25 series to get 3nm Exynos chip more powerful than Snapdragon- Report | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to get 3nm Exynos chip more powerful than Snapdragon- Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to feature the company’s first 3nm Exynos chip. Know what Samsung is planning to do for the new generation of flagship series.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
May 17 2024, 10:11 IST
Samsung to develop its first 3nm Exynos chip for Galaxy S25 series, check details. (HT Tech)

Samsung is reportedly working on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and rumours about the devices have started to flood over the internet. Earlier, it was reported that the Galaxy S25 will include Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets based on region. However, a new leak claims that Samsung is planning to develop a 3nm Exynos chip which will be more power efficient than Snapdragon. If the rumours come out to be true, then it will be Samsung's first device with a 3nm chip.

Samsung Galaxy S25 with 3nm Exynos chip

According to a Business Korea report, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Series is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset fabricated with a 3nm process. The new generation of Exynos 2500 chipset is expected to be more powerful than the Snapdragon chipset. This decision is reported to have come after the success of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus smartphones which run on the Exynos 2400 chip in the majority of nations. The report said, “The success of the Galaxy S24 series, which highlighted AI capabilities, has restored confidence in the quality of Exynos processors.”

Samsung is rumoured to have collaborated with global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) to develop prototypes for the new system-on-chips (SoCs), mobile Application Processor (APs) which will be based on a 3-nm process. Additionally, experts predict that the new generation of Exynos chips will be leading the processor industry in comparison to the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 generation 4 chipset in “aspects such as power efficiency.”

Earlier, Samsung provided the Exynos chips with the Galaxy S-series. However, the idea was changed with the Galaxy S23 series which includes a Snapdragon chipset for all the models. This year, the company experimented with both Exynos and Snapdragon for AI processing and advanced features which seems to have exceeded expectations. Now, with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, we may see Samsung's first 3nm chip next year. However, note that the report is based on rumours and does not provide any confirmation till Samsung releases the product in early 2025.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.85 inches Display Size
₹99,990
Check details
See full Specifications
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

First Published Date: 17 May, 10:09 IST
