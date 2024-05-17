Infinix GT 20 Pro launch date in India revealed: Check out expected specs, features, price, more

Infinix's upcoming gaming smartphone, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is all set to launch in India soon. The company has been teasing the smartphone under Rs.25000, making it a performance-focused smartphone in the mid-range segment. Several teasers by Infinix have revealed the cyber mecha design 2.0 which looks similar to the predecessor. The Infinix GT 20 Pro will be launched on May 21, 2024, in India with upgraded specs, features, and more.

Infinix GT 20 Pro projected specs

According to leaks and rumours, the Infinix GT 20 Pro will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 10-bit FHD+ Eye-care and 144Hz screen refresh rate. The company revealed the GT 20 Pro will be powered by India's first MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 4nm octa-core processor. The smartphone is expected to offer 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The company also highlighted that it has collaborated with Pixelworks to integrate the X5 Turbo chip to provide an improved display for the gaming experience. The chip may provide two key benefits, 90FPS High Frame Rate and it can convert standard definition video (SDR) to high definition range (HDR). Infinix has also partnered with JBL to provide an enhanced audio experience. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is expected to support VC Chamber Cooling Technology to reduce smartphone heating. It will likely feature a 5000mAh battery with 45W safe charging support. The smartphone is expected to run on Infinix's XOS14 based on Android 14. Furthermore, Infinix will offer two years of operating system upgrades and three years of security patches.

Note that some of the specifications of the Infinix GT 20 Pro are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, take them with a pinch of salt as they just provide a glimpse of what will be announced during the launch, scheduled for May 21, 2024.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price

Additionally, the company has also revealed that the Infinix GT 20 Pro will be priced under Rs.25000, therefore, it will be a high-performing mid-range smartphone.

