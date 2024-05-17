 Infinix GT 20 Pro launch date in India revealed: Check out expected specs, features, price, more | Mobile News

Infinix GT 20 Pro launch date in India revealed: Check out expected specs, features, price, more

Infinix GT 20 Pro is launching on May 21, 20244, in India. Know what the smartphone has in store for the gaming enthusiasts.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 17 2024, 11:21 IST
Icon
Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more
Infinix GT 20 Pro launch date in India revealed
1/5 1. Top Tech: Infinix Smart 8 has been unveiled with a groundbreaking 8+128GB variant, pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. 
image caption
2/5 2. Camera Setup:  Infinix Smart 8 boasts a 50-megapixel dual AI camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash, ensuring every photo captures the moment with clarity and brilliance. 
image caption
3/5 3. Design Features: The Infinix Smart 8 stands out with a distinctive magic ring for battery, charging, and call notifications, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for enhanced security. 
image caption
4/5 4. Cutting-Edge Display: Setting a new standard, the smartphone features a Punch Hole Display, 90Hz refresh rate, 6.6" screen, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and HD+ resolution for an immersive visual experience. 
image caption
5/5 5. Powerful Performance: Driven by MediaTek's Helio G36 Octa-Core Processor, the Infinix Smart 8 ensures seamless performance. It touts a 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging.
Infinix GT 20 Pro launch date in India revealed
icon View all Images
Infinix GT 20 Pro will be announced with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor. (Infinix/ X)

Infinix's upcoming gaming smartphone, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is all set to launch in India soon. The company has been teasing the smartphone under Rs.25000, making it a performance-focused smartphone in the mid-range segment. Several teasers by Infinix have revealed the cyber mecha design 2.0 which looks similar to the predecessor. The Infinix GT 20 Pro will be launched on May 21, 2024, in India with upgraded specs, features, and more.

Infinix GT 20 Pro projected specs

According to leaks and rumours, the Infinix GT 20 Pro will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 10-bit FHD+ Eye-care and 144Hz screen refresh rate. The company revealed the GT 20 Pro will be powered by India's first MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 4nm octa-core processor. The smartphone is expected to offer 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The company also highlighted that it has collaborated with Pixelworks to integrate the X5 Turbo chip to provide an improved display for the gaming experience. The chip may provide two key benefits, 90FPS High Frame Rate and it can convert standard definition video (SDR) to high definition range (HDR). Infinix has also partnered with JBL to provide an enhanced audio experience. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is expected to support VC Chamber Cooling Technology to reduce smartphone heating. It will likely feature a 5000mAh battery with 45W safe charging support. The smartphone is expected to run on Infinix's XOS14 based on Android 14. Furthermore, Infinix will offer two years of operating system upgrades and three years of security patches.

Note that some of the specifications of the Infinix GT 20 Pro are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, take them with a pinch of salt as they just provide a glimpse of what will be announced during the launch, scheduled for May 21, 2024.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price

Additionally, the company has also revealed that the Infinix GT 20 Pro will be priced under Rs.25000, therefore, it will be a high-performing mid-range smartphone.

More about Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
  • Mecha Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹28,890
Check details
See full Specifications

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 May, 11:21 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 display production to start next month: check expected launch date, specs, more vivo x fold 3 pro chipset, battery and ai features revealed ahead of launch in india [exclusive] vivo y200 gt, vivo y200t smartphones teased with high-refresh displays and powerful chipsets: here’s what’s coming iqoo z9x 5g launched in india at 12999: check specs, features, price and more samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999? iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make iphone 16 launch: camera, performance and all details so far about pro models ipad air 2024 vs ipad air 2022: what’s new? check in-depth specs, features, price comparison motorola edge 50 fusion launched in india: check specifications, price, availability and more iphone 15 plus review: the best of the bunch - a superb powerhouse
Home Mobile Mobile News Infinix GT 20 Pro launch date in India revealed: Check out expected specs, features, price, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review: From design to sound quality, everything feels premium
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale

Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Amazon sale: From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, check deals on flip phones
Stunning Design

OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets