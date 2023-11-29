BGMI 2.9 update release delayed? Check what we know so far

Over the past few weeks, fans have been waiting for BGMI to roll out the new 2.9 update to the game, however, it seems like the update has been delayed by a few days. In October, BGMI rolled out the 2.8 update with the Zombie Edge theme which gained much recognition with the gameplay, theme, events, rewards, etc, and now, fans want to experience the new Frozen Kingdom which, it is speculated, will be rolled out with BGMI 2.9 update. Check when BGMI is planning for the 2.9 update release.

BGMI 2.9 update release date

BGMI players were expecting the 2.9 update release on November 28, however, the game did not roll out the new update on that day but the game has also removed the Zombie Edge theme. Since the removal, it was expected that players would be able to download the new update with the Frozen Kingdom theme. However, it looks like BGMI has delayed the 2.9 update release for a few days.

The BGMI 2.9 update was speculated to introduce the new winter mode with amazing rewards, themes, events, crates, and more, however, now players will have to wait for the release to experience new intense gameplay. According to a Sportskeeda report, BGMI will be rolling out the 2.9 update on December 1. So far, BGMI has not made announcements for the delay in release or it did not share the 2.9 update release date.

BGMI has started teasing the 2.9 update which indicates that the release will be rolled out any time soon. The game has already launched the new A3 Royale Pass which players can take advantage of in grabbing new stylish rewards.

While you wait for the BGMI 2.9 update to drop, get a chance to win free in-game items in a few easy steps. Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.