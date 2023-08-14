Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 14: Grab Goku, Vegeta and other characters in the game now

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 14: Grab Goku, Vegeta and other characters in the game now

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 14: You can get your hands on in-game items like bundles, skins, emotes, and more with BGMI redeem codes. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 06:26 IST
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI YouTube)
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI YouTube)

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 14: After the release of the 2.7 update of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the new Dragonball collaboration has gone live, and players can earn a selection of Dragonball-themed rewards as part of it. For a limited time, players can get their hands on Dragonball characters like Goku, Vegeta, and more! So, if you're a BGMI player and a Dragonball fan, you must take advantage of this rare opportunity to get the rewards. Here's how.

Dragon Ball Super Discovery in BGMI

The event called the Dragon Ball Super Discovery event, arrived with the 2.7 update of BGMI and is expected to run until October 11, giving players ample time to get their hands on these rewards. To earn them, players can either spend UC or use the Dragon Ball Exclusive Crate Coupon to obtain either the Dragon Ball Super Crate A or Dragon Ball Super Crate B.

With the Dragon Ball Super Crate A, players can get Son Goku Character Set, Vegeta Character Set, Super Siyan Son Goku Character Set, Super Saiyan Vegeta Character Set, Frieza Character Set, and other rewards. Items such as graffiti, emotes, scrap, and silver fragments can also be obtained. On the other hand, the Dragon Ball Super Crate B will get you the Ultimate Gohan Character Set, Piccolo Character Set, Upgradable Shenron DP-28, and Kintoun as top rewards.

The official account of BGMI wrote on Instagram, “Proud Vegeta, prince of the Saiyans steps into BGMI now! Get ready for this!"

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 14.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 14

  • FENKYU5ATPD
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • BOBR3IBMTO
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • BDNKUPRMF4

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 06:26 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win
Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets