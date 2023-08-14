BGMI Redeem Codes for August 14: Grab Goku, Vegeta and other characters in the game now

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 14: After the release of the 2.7 update of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the new Dragonball collaboration has gone live, and players can earn a selection of Dragonball-themed rewards as part of it. For a limited time, players can get their hands on Dragonball characters like Goku, Vegeta, and more! So, if you're a BGMI player and a Dragonball fan, you must take advantage of this rare opportunity to get the rewards. Here's how.

Dragon Ball Super Discovery in BGMI

The event called the Dragon Ball Super Discovery event, arrived with the 2.7 update of BGMI and is expected to run until October 11, giving players ample time to get their hands on these rewards. To earn them, players can either spend UC or use the Dragon Ball Exclusive Crate Coupon to obtain either the Dragon Ball Super Crate A or Dragon Ball Super Crate B.

With the Dragon Ball Super Crate A, players can get Son Goku Character Set, Vegeta Character Set, Super Siyan Son Goku Character Set, Super Saiyan Vegeta Character Set, Frieza Character Set, and other rewards. Items such as graffiti, emotes, scrap, and silver fragments can also be obtained. On the other hand, the Dragon Ball Super Crate B will get you the Ultimate Gohan Character Set, Piccolo Character Set, Upgradable Shenron DP-28, and Kintoun as top rewards.

The official account of BGMI wrote on Instagram, “Proud Vegeta, prince of the Saiyans steps into BGMI now! Get ready for this!"

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 14.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 14

FENKYU5ATPD

LEVKIN1QPCZ

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

VETREL2IMHX

ZADROT5QLHP

BOBR3IBMTO

SIWEST4YLXR

BDNKUPRMF4

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.