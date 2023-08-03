Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 3: New update coming, check release date

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 3: New update coming, check release date

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 3: Free in-game items can be obtained through BGMI redeem codes. Know how to claim them. Also check out the details about the upcoming BGMI 2.7 update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 07:38 IST
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 3: The next big update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is on the way and the release date is now out. Since its comeback in India, Krafton, the game's developer, has rolled out several updates, and events to keep players interested in the game among competition from the likes of Call of Duty Mobile and Garena Free Fire MAX. The 2.7 update is set to land soon and will bring new content to the game. Know the details.

BGMI 2.7 update: What's new

The 2.7 update forBGMI will roll out on August 9 and will bring in new in-game content. As per the reports, the update will bring a new royal pass with 100 tiers called the A Series. Moreover, it will also bring a Dragonball Super collaboration through which players can grab special dragon balls in the Dragon Ball Village. The collaboration will also introduce a new anime-themed map to the game. Apart from this, items such as Shenron Dragon and Kame House will also be available. BGMI players will be able to utilize Goku's signature move Goku Justu to defeat opponents.

As part of the update, a Summer-themed mode will also be added with new features such as a new weather system, gameplay mechanics, special events, and more. Lastly, the update will also bring bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 3.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 3

  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • SD16Z66XHH
  • R89FPLM9S
  • S78FTU2XJ
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U
  • UKUZBZGWF
  • BMTCZBZMFS

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 07:37 IST
