Best Laptop Under 60000: 10 High Performance Meets Affordability

Explore the top 10 laptops under 60000 where high performance meets affordability. Ideal for professionals and students alike, our curated list includes detailed reviews, the latest specs, and user experiences to help you make the best choice!

By: AFFILIATE DESK
Updated on: Feb 29 2024, 22:06 IST
Introduction

"Under 60000" is a favorable budget spot when it comes to finding a laptop that balances both performance and affordability. Today, having a reliable laptop is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Whether you're a professional working from home or an everyday user looking for entertainment and casual use, the hunt for the perfect laptop can be daunting, especially when you're trying to stay within a budget. The good news is the market is brimming with options that offer high performance without breaking the bank.

Products included in this article

We understand that performance is key, so each laptop on our list has been carefully selected based on its processing power, graphics capabilities, battery life, and overall user experience. You don't have to compromise on speed or efficiency; these laptops are equipped to handle a variety of tasks smoothly, from intensive computing to multimedia editing. Design and durability also play a crucial role in our selection. We look for laptops that are not only sleek and stylish but also built to last. A good laptop should be able to withstand the rigors of daily use while being portable enough to carry around without any hassle.

Moreover, we delve into the world of features that enhance user experience – from high-resolution displays that offer crisp and clear visuals to ergonomic keyboards that ensure comfortable typing for hours. We also consider the quality of audio and connectivity options, as these are crucial for a seamless digital experience.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Each laptop on our list is a contender for the title of 'Best Laptop Under 60000', offering a harmonious blend of performance, durability, and user-friendly features. We've scoured through user reviews, expert opinions, and technical specifications to present you with options that promise to meet and exceed your expectations.

So, if you're in the market for a laptop that delivers high performance at an affordable price, you're in the right place. Our comprehensive guide will discuss the top 10 laptops under 60000, helping you make an informed decision that suits your needs, preferences, and lifestyle.

Product Description

  1. Dell 15 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Processor/ 8GB/ 512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD AG 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border/ Win11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Thin & Light- 1.66kg
B0CCSMVFWS-1

The Dell 15 Laptop features the cutting-edge 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Processor. With 8GB RAM and a substantial 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures swift multitasking and ample storage for all your needs. Its 15.6" FHD AG display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness, provides an immersive visual experience with minimal eye strain. Preloaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021, it caters to both work and leisure seamlessly. This thin and light laptop, weighing just 1.66kg, is the epitome of portability and style, perfect for the on-the-go professional.

 

Specifications of Dell 15 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Processor

 

  • Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Display: 15.6" FHD AG, 120Hz, 250 nits
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Additional: Microsoft Office 2021, 15 Month McAfee Subscription
  • Color: Carbon Black
  • Weight: 1.66kg
  • Feature: Thin & Light Design

Pros

Cons

Powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5

Heavier compared to some competitors

Fast 512GB SSD storage

No dedicated graphics for gaming

High-quality FHD AG display

Limited to 8GB of RAM

Windows 11 and Microsoft Office

 

Thin and lightweight design

 

2. ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs, 16" (40.64 Cms) Fhd+, Thin and Laptop (HDMI/16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Backlit Kb/Fp Sensor/Silver/1.88 Kg), M1603Qa-Mb712Ws

B0BH6QPVVF-2

The ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) redefines both performance and elegance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs processor, it guarantees top-tier performance for every task. The 16" FHD+ display offers expansive and vivid visuals, enhancing your viewing experience. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking and storage effortlessly. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and includes Office 2021, catering to all your productivity needs. Unique features like Alexa Built-in, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor elevate the user experience. The slim profile in a stunning silver finish, weighing just 1.88 Kg, makes it a perfect blend of functionality and portability. The device is ideal for both work and play.

 

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs, 16" (40.64 Cms) Fhd+, Thin and Laptop

 

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Display: 16" FHD+
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Additional: Office 2021, Alexa Built-in, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Sensor
  • Color: Silver
  • Weight: 1.88 Kg
  • Feature: Thin and Light

Pros

Cons

Strong AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs processor

Slightly heavier than some alternatives

Generous 16GB RAM

No dedicated graphics for gaming

Fast 512GB SSD storage

 

Large 16" FHD+ display

 

Windows 11 and Office 2021

 

Alexa Built-in and Backlit Keyboard

 

3. HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 4GB Graphics/144Hz/BL KB/Win 11/MSO/B&O/Alexa/Xbox Pass), 15-fa0070TX

B0B74ZY9R1-3

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is a powerhouse designed for the avid gamer. Equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H processor, it delivers exceptional performance for gaming and multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, provides a smooth and immersive gaming experience. It comes with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring quick load times and ample storage for games and files. The GTX 1650 4GB graphics card offers excellent frame rates for popular games. Additionally, features like a backlit keyboard, Windows 11, Microsoft Office, B&O audio, Alexa compatibility, and an Xbox Pass make it a complete package for gaming enthusiasts. Weighing 1.88kg, it's a portable gaming rig that doesn't compromise on performance.

 

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 4GB GTX 1650 GPU, 15.6-inch

 

  • Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: GTX 1650 4GB
  • Display: 15.6 inch FHD, 144Hz
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Additional: Microsoft Office, B&O Audio, Alexa, Xbox Pass
  • Feature: Backlit Keyboard

Pros

Cons

Strong 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Heavier and less portable for travel

Fast 512GB SSD storage

No SSD+HDD combo for additional storage

GTX 1650 4GB graphics for gaming

Limited RAM for demanding tasks (8GB)

High refresh rate 144Hz display

 

Windows 11 and Microsoft Office

 

4. Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/8GB/1TB + 256GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD, 3 Sided Narrow Border Design Display/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Black/Thin & Light-1.65kg

B0BQJ8KL7Q-4

The Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop is a versatile and reliable companion for both work and leisure. It's powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and a hybrid storage solution of 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD, offering both ample storage space and speed. The 15.6" FHD display with a 3-sided narrow border design provides an expansive and clear viewing experience. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021, it's ready for all your productivity needs. Weighing just 1.65kg, this thin and light laptop is easy to carry, making it ideal for professionals on the move.

 

Specifications of Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor

 

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 1TB + 256GB SSD
  • Display: 15.6" FHD, 3 Sided Narrow Border
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Additional: Microsoft Office 2021, 15 Month McAfee Subscription
  • Color: Black
  • Weight: 1.65kg
  • Feature: Thin & Light

Pros

Cons

Reliable Intel Core i5 processor

No dedicated graphics for gaming

Hybrid storage (1TB HDD + 256GB SSD)

Limited RAM for demanding tasks (8GB)

FHD display with narrow bezels

Heavier compared to some competitors

Windows 11 and Microsoft Office

McAfee subscription may not be needed

Thin and lightweight design

 

 

5.Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i5 39.6cm (15.6") FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8 GB/512 GB/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Finger Print Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC1IN

B09Z216R5Q-5

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a testament to sleek design and powerful performance. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, it offers a seamless computing experience. The 15.6" FHD display ensures crisp and vibrant visuals, perfect for both work and entertainment. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides ample space and speed for all your applications and files. Running on Windows 11 with Microsoft Office included, it's ready for any professional challenge. The backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader add convenience and security. Weighing just 1.55Kg, this thin and light laptop is designed for easy portability, making it an ideal choice for professionals and students alike who value both performance and mobility.

 

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i5 39.6cm (15.6") FHD Thin & Light Laptop

 

  • Processor: Intel 12th Gen Core i5
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Display: 15.6" FHD
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Additional: Microsoft Office, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader
  • Color: Silver
  • Weight: 1.55Kg
  • Feature: Thin & Light

Pros

Cons

Efficient Intel 12th Gen Core i5

Limited RAM for demanding tasks (8GB)

Fast 512GB SSD storage

No dedicated graphics for gaming

FHD display with Backlit Keyboard

Slightly heavier than some competitors

Windows 11 and Microsoft Office

 

Fingerprint Reader and Alexa

 

Thin and lightweight design (1.55Kg)

 

6. Hp Pavilion X360 11Th Gen Intel Core I3 14 Inches Fhd Multitouch 2-in-1 Laptop(8Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd/B&O/Windows 11 Home/Fpr/Backlit Kb/Pen/Alexa/Uhd Graphics/Ms Office/Natural Silver/1.52Kg) 14-Dy0207Tu

B09VT6BVJF-6

HP Pavilion's 14-inch FHD multitouch display offers versatile usage modes - from a traditional laptop to a tablet, stand, or tent mode. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. Enhanced with B&O audio, Windows 11 Home, and Intel UHD Graphics, it provides an immersive experience. The backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader enhance usability, while Alexa integration offers convenient voice control. It also includes an HP Pen for creative tasks. Weighing just 1.52Kg, this laptop is suitable for users who are always on the move.

 

Specifications of Hp Pavilion X360 11Th Gen Intel Core I3 14 Inches Fhd Multitouch 2-in-1 Laptop

 

  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Display: 14 Inches FHD Multitouch, 2-in-1
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Additional: B&O Audio, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, Alexa, HP Pen
  • Color: Natural Silver
  • Weight: 1.52Kg

Pros

Cons

Versatile 2-in-1 design

Entry-level Intel Core i3 processor

FHD Multitouch display

Limited RAM for demanding tasks (8GB)

Fast 512GB SSD storage

No dedicated graphics for gaming

Windows 11 Home and B&O Audio

Slightly heavier than some competitors

Backlit Keyboard and Fingerprint Reader

 

Alexa and HP Pen included

 

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5-11320H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101PBIN

B0CHM9PN9T-7

Dive into the world of gaming with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. This laptop has been especially tailored for gamers. Powered by an Intel Core i5-11320H processor and paired with NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB graphics, it delivers stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. The 15.6" FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate offers a captivating gaming experience. Equipped with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures rapid load times and ample storage for your gaming library. Running on Windows 11, it also includes a 3-month Xbox Game Pass, giving you access to a wide range of games. The laptop's Alexa integration adds convenience, while its shadow black design and 2.25Kg weight balance aesthetics and portability.

 

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5-11320H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 144Hz Gaming Laptop

 

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-11320H
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB
  • Display: 15.6" FHD IPS, 144Hz
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Additional: Alexa, 3 Month Xbox Game Pass
  • Color: Shadow Black
  • Weight: 2.25Kg

Pros

Cons

Powerful Intel Core i5-11320H

Heavier compared to some competitors

NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB graphics

Limited RAM for demanding tasks (8GB)

High refresh rate 144Hz display

No SSD+HDD combo for additional storage

Windows 11 and 3 Month Xbox Game Pass

 

Alexa integration for convenience

 

Shadow Black design

 

8. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Silver/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ542WS

B0C5Y3JBC4-8

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a testament to modern computing, balancing performance with sleek design. It's powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor, ensuring efficient and speedy performance for all your tasks. The 15.6" FHD display offers clear and vibrant visuals, enhancing your work and entertainment experience. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking effortlessly and provides ample storage space. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 2021, this laptop is ready for both professional and personal use. The laptop's thin and light design, weighing just 1.7 kg, makes it highly portable. Its silver finish adds an elegant touch, making it a perfect match for users who appreciate a blend of style and functionality.

 

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop

 

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Display: 15.6" FHD
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Additional: Microsoft Office 2021
  • Color: Silver
  • Weight: 1.7 kg

Pros

Cons

Latest Intel Core i5-12500H

No dedicated graphics for gaming

Generous 16GB RAM

Heavier compared to some competitors

Fast 512GB SSD storage

No SSD+HDD combo for additional storage

FHD display for clear visuals

 

Windows 11 and Office 2021

 

Thin and lightweight design (1.7 kg)

 

9. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg)

B0B5KTSVTG-9

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop is a dynamic blend of performance and portability, designed for gaming enthusiasts. Powered by an Intel Core i5 12th gen processor and equipped with RTX 2050 4GB graphics, it delivers outstanding gaming performance. The 15.6" FHD display ensures vivid and immersive visuals, perfect for gaming and multimedia. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers swift multitasking and ample storage space. Running on Windows 11 Home, it caters to modern gaming and computing needs. Additional features like a backlit keyboard and a sleek design enhance its appeal. Weighing 1.8 Kg, this laptop is an excellent choice for gamers who need a powerful yet portable machine.

 

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics

 

  • Processor: Intel Core i5 12th gen
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Graphics: RTX 2050 4GB
  • Display: 15.6" FHD
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Weight: 1.8 Kg

Pros

Cons

Powerful Intel Core i5 12th gen

No SSD+HDD combo for additional storage

NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB graphics

Heavier compared to some competitors

FHD display for clear visuals

No dedicated graphics for gaming

Windows 11 Home

Limited RAM for demanding tasks (16GB)

Suitable for gaming and productivity

 

Adequate connectivity options

 

10. HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Laptop/Win 11/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Dual Speakers/Alexa/Backlit KB/MSO/Fast Charge, 15s- fq5112TU

B0B6F6HN37-10

The HP 15s is a testament to efficiency and elegance, ideal for both professional and personal use. It comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring high-speed performance and ample storage. The 15.6-inch micro-edge anti-glare FHD display provides a comfortable viewing experience, reducing eye strain during prolonged use. It runs on Windows 11, enhanced with Intel Iris Xe Graphics for crisp visuals. The dual speakers deliver rich audio, while Alexa support offers voice-controlled convenience. The backlit keyboard and fast charge capability add to its user-friendly features. Weighing in at a comfortable 1.75kg, this laptop is a perfect companion for those who value performance and portability.

 

Specifications of HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Laptop

 

  • Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Additional: Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Dual Speakers, Alexa, Backlit Keyboard, Microsoft Office, Fast Charge

Pros

Cons

Efficient 12th Gen Intel Core i5

No dedicated graphics for gaming

Ample 16GB RAM

Slightly heavier than some competitors

Fast 512GB SSD storage

No SSD+HDD combo for additional storage

FHD Anti-Glare display

Limited dedicated GPU (Intel Iris Xe)

Windows 11 and Microsoft Office

 

Dual Speakers and Alexa

 

3 Best Features for You

 

 

Laptop

Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

Dell 15 Laptop

Powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5

High-quality FHD AG display

Thin and lightweight design (1.66kg)

ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022)

Strong AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs processor

Large 16" FHD+ display

Stylish Silver design (1.88 Kg)

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Strong 12th Gen Intel Core i5

High refresh rate 144Hz display

B&O Audio and Alexa compatibility

Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop

Reliable Intel Core i5 processor

FHD display with narrow bezels

Stylish Black finish (1.65kg)

Samsung Galaxy Book2

Efficient Intel 12th Gen Core i5

FHD display with Backlit Keyboard

Thin and lightweight design (1.55Kg)

HP Pavilion X360

Versatile 2-in-1 design

FHD Multitouch display

Stylish Natural Silver finish (1.52Kg)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Powerful Intel Core i5-11320H

High refresh rate 144Hz display

Shadow Black design (2.25Kg)

ASUS Vivobook 15

Latest Intel Core i5-12500H

Generous 16GB RAM

Thin and lightweight design (1.7 kg)

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

Powerful Intel Core i5 12th gen

NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB graphics

Decent portability (1.8 Kg)

HP 15s

Efficient 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Ample 16GB RAM

Backlit Keyboard and Fast Charge

Best Overall Product 

The ASUS Vivobook 16X is a laptop that's designed to make your work and entertainment enjoyable. It's got a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor inside, which means it can handle lots of tasks at once without slowing down. The screen is big and clear, making movies and videos look fantastic. Plus, it comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021, so you can get to work right away. If you like to chat with your voice, it even has Alexa built-in. And when you're working in the dark, the keyboard lights up so you can see what you're typing. This laptop is also pretty light, so you can carry it around without any problems. 

Best Value for Money Product

The HP Pavilion X360 is not just a regular laptop; it can also turn into a tablet. Imagine being able to use it like a book or stand it up like a tent. It's really versatile. The screen is nice and clear, so whether you're doing schoolwork or watching videos, everything looks great. It comes with Windows 11, which is the latest version of Windows, and it's super easy to use. Moreover, it has special speakers that make music and videos sound awesome. If you want to keep your computer safe, it even has a special fingerprint reader, so only you can unlock it. And when you want to write or draw, it comes with a special pen. It's a cool laptop that can do lots of things!

How to find the best Laptop Under 60000?

First, assess what you primarily need the laptop for. Different users have different requirements – students might need something portable and efficient, professionals might require more processing power and durability, while casual users might focus on entertainment features.

Look for the latest generation (at least Intel i5 or its AMD equivalent) for better performance. RAM is crucial for multitasking; aim for a minimum of 8GB, though 16GB is preferable if available within the budget. SSDs (Solid State Drives) are faster and more reliable than HDDs (Hard Disk Drives). A laptop with an SSD will boot and load applications much quicker. A capacity of 256GB or more is recommended, but some laptops might offer a combination of SSD for the operating system and an HDD for additional storage.

For a good visual experience, look for a Full HD (1920x1080) display. Consider the screen size based on your portability needs – a 13- or 14-inch screen is more portable, while a 15.6-inch screen offers a larger viewing area. Check the battery life specifications. Ideally, look for a laptop that offers at least 6 hours of battery life to ensure it can last through most of your day without needing a charge. If you're into casual gaming or use graphic-intensive applications, consider a laptop with a dedicated graphics card. Otherwise, integrated graphics in modern processors are sufficient for most general uses.

Durability is important, especially if you travel frequently. Also, a good keyboard and responsive trackpad enhance the overall experience. Consider the brand's reputation and the quality of after-sales service, including warranty and customer support.

First Published Date: 29 Feb, 22:06 IST
