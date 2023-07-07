BGMI Redeem Codes for July 7: Spice up your game with free rewards!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 7: In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), players must compete in matches and survive till the end to win the top reward. This is made possible by the arsenal of weapons that is available to the players. While grenades and shotguns are great at dealing out high damage, their rare availability and slow rate of fire can become a problem, especially if you're dealing with heavy enemy fire. Therefore, assault rifles can be your best friend in BGMI.

AKM vs M416 assault rifle: Which weapon is the best option?

In the game, players often face a tough choice when it comes to selecting between two formidable assault rifles: the AKM and the M416. Both weapons offer unique features that make them excellent options, making the decision even more challenging during intense battles. The AKM is a 7.62mm assault rifle. It stands out with its high damage-per-bullet ratio, making it a potent force among assault rifles in BGMI. Its ability to deal significant damage is a clear advantage, but it suffers from a slower firing rate in close-quarter combat.

On the other hand, the M416 is the most popularly used assault rifle in BGMI. known for its versatility and reliability. It packs 5.56mm ammunition. It has amazing powers to damage opponents. It has a power rating of 47 and a zeroing range of 100 to 600 meters. The M416 shares the same muzzle attachment options as the AKM and can equip flash hiders, suppressors, compensators, magazines, and sights.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 7.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 7

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

FENKYU5ATPD

LEVKIN1QPCZ

VETREL2IMHX

ZADROT5QLHP

BOBR3IBMTO

SIWEST4YLXR

BDNKUPRMF4

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.