Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 7: Spice up your game with free rewards!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 7: Spice up your game with free rewards!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 7: Give your character an interesting cosmetic makeover with amazing in-game items. You can get your hands on these rewards free of cost with BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 06:54 IST
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 7: In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), players must compete in matches and survive till the end to win the top reward. This is made possible by the arsenal of weapons that is available to the players. While grenades and shotguns are great at dealing out high damage, their rare availability and slow rate of fire can become a problem, especially if you're dealing with heavy enemy fire. Therefore, assault rifles can be your best friend in BGMI.

AKM vs M416 assault rifle: Which weapon is the best option?

In the game, players often face a tough choice when it comes to selecting between two formidable assault rifles: the AKM and the M416. Both weapons offer unique features that make them excellent options, making the decision even more challenging during intense battles. The AKM is a 7.62mm assault rifle. It stands out with its high damage-per-bullet ratio, making it a potent force among assault rifles in BGMI. Its ability to deal significant damage is a clear advantage, but it suffers from a slower firing rate in close-quarter combat.

On the other hand, the M416 is the most popularly used assault rifle in BGMI. known for its versatility and reliability. It packs 5.56mm ammunition. It has amazing powers to damage opponents. It has a power rating of 47 and a zeroing range of 100 to 600 meters. The M416 shares the same muzzle attachment options as the AKM and can equip flash hiders, suppressors, compensators, magazines, and sights.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 7.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 7

  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • FENKYU5ATPD
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • BOBR3IBMTO
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • BDNKUPRMF4

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 06:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets