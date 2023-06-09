BGMI Redeem Codes for June 9: Get free Battlegrounds Mobile India rewards this way!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 9: Like Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Fans have been waiting for BGMI redeem codes for a long time now. BGMI redeem codes feature allows players to access certain in-game items by using different codes for free. Gamers do not have to pay anything for these items.

BGMI tournament

Skyesports, a prominent esports and gaming enterprise, has organized a tournament for BGMI players. The amazing thing is that the prize pool is quite impressive at Rs. 25 lakh. The Skyesports Champions Series tournament will begin on June 9 and will continue till June 18. The commencement of the BGMI tournament is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST and will be live-streamed on Skyesports' YouTube channel.

BGMI Redeem codes

Redeem codes allow those gamers who do not want to purchase the in-game currency, ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI redeemable codes are applicable on a variety of items from a simple congratulatory chicken to gun and parachute skins. Here's how you can redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase in-game items.

BGMI Redeem codes for June 9

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

How to get BGMI to redeem codes to buy in-game items

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.